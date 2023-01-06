BOYS BASKETBALL: Trojans start fast, Millikan scores season-high 39 in comfortable win

SPRINGFIELD – Class B No. 1 Platteview jumped out to a 16-5 lead and Connor Millikan scored 39 in a comfortable 72-59 win over No. 8 Bennington on Friday, Jan. 6.

As expected, senior guard Millikan was a big part of the Trojans offense, pouring in 18 points in the first half. Though as much as Platteview started strong, Millikan got off to a slower start in the first quarter.

"In warm ups my shot really didn't feel that good and I was a little concerned but I got downhill, it felt good going downhill so I just kept attacking and finishing, making free throws," he said.

But while the Trojans' leading scorer was somewhat limited, Reiman Zebert, Alex Draper and Trey Moseman were able to knock down shots.

“We're dangerous when they're hitting shots, if we can get stops and hit shots and string things together,” Millikan said.

“Ezra Stewart’s been playing great lately, Draper hit a couple shots early, Trey Moseman hit a couple shots early, and our sophomore, Reiman Zebert’s coming along,” Trojans head coach Tim Brotzki said. “He's really improved since the first game to where he is now.”

Zebert threw down a dunk in the first half as well, which Brotzki said they tell him to do “all the time.”

“We've got a couple sets for him to get a dunk and he just got that one in transition but he's an elite athlete,” Brotzki said.

Bennington’s two-man punch of Trey Bird and Gunnar Lym combined for 23 points, but Platteview went into halftime ahead 42-29.

The Badgers made a 10-2 push early in the second half, but never trailed by less than eight.

“It all starts with the defensive stops because we're taking the ball out of the basket and we don't get in our transition game,” Brotzki said. “We're best in transition where Draper’s spotting up and Trey Moseman’s spotting up and Connors getting to the rim. So it all starts on the defensive end and we got a few shots down there.”

Millikan finished off his third 30-point game of the season, scoring 39, as the Trojans finished a 72-59 win to improve to 10-0.

The win completes a run of five games in eight days, leaving Brotzki’s team with a shallow bench feeling tired. But Millikan said the Trojans are taking it day-by-day, game-by-game.

“You can't look too far and you can't look too far in the past,” the senior guard said. “We gotta be focused on the one ahead. We're gonna take a couple days off, come back Monday and practice to be ready for Ashland-Greenwood and then take two more practice and get ready for Wahoo.”

Platteview hosts Ashland-Greenwood (9-0) on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.