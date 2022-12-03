BOYS BASKETBALL: Williams' scoring and defensive adjustments earn Papio first win

A game-high 25 points from Chase Williams and some adjustments on defense led Papillion-La Vista to a 65-52 win over Norfolk on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“It took us a little bit to get going, but once we started picking up the pressure a little bit, things really started bouncing our way,” Monarchs head coach Will Pope said. “We got a little bit more offensive and that was kind of the key to the game was just picking them up in the full court and speeding the game up a little bit.”

Norfolk came out firing from three, making their first five of six to jump out to an early lead. But Papio was able to keep it close, trailing just 16-14 after the first.

In the second, the Panthers continued their strong outside shooting, starting 9-12 and pushing the lead to as many as ten.

“You can just tell those kids are really confident shooters,” Pope said. “They didn't need a ton of space to get their shot off. And I don't think we had enough urgency to really make those shots contested.”

The Monarchs weren’t going away though, as they went on 12-0 run to end the half, lead by Kale Johnson and Chase Williams.

“Credit to our kids, they understood when someone makes a couple in a row, it's time to pick them up, it’s time to have a little bit more urgency to make sure that they don't have wide open threes,” Pope said.

Williams led the way with 17 first-half points, and after a game-tying three by Johnson (9 points), knocked down a pair of free throws to give Papio a 34-32 lead at the break.

Ending the half on a 12-0 run gave the Monarchs the confidence they needed.

“It just gave us the confidence that we needed to turn it into that kind of game, and then taking the lead is just a very visible reminder of what that game needs to be like,” Pope said. “And going into halftime with a run like that, you come out in the second half with a little bit more energy.”

Off the bench, Tyler McDade added a pair of threes, and the Monarchs stayed ahead by a couple of possessions before outscoring the Panthers 15-4 in the final period.

Williams finished with a game-high 25 points, and was grateful for his teammates and coaches.

“I think the crowd really got me into it, and my teammates really wanted me to get the ball,” Williams said.

The win gives Papio (1-0) their first win ahead of a home game against Bellevue West at home on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:15 p.m., following girls varsity at 5:30.