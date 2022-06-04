BOYS GOLF: Papillion-La Vista sees 'a lot of growth' in spring season

In reviewing their spring season, Papillion-La Vista head coach Dylan Kendall saw "a lot of growth" from the Monarchs boys golf team.

What golfers stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team? Which ones made the biggest strides this season

"We had a lot of growth this year with no returning varsity players," head coach Dylan Kendall said. "Jackson Mann, junior, stood out as a true competitor and leader on our team. He had numerous top-15 finishes, qualified for state as an individual, and we are looking forward to his leadership next year as a senior. He is planning on a busy summer of golf -- we are excited to see his growth during the off-season.

"Fletcher Dreher, sophomore, had a tremendous season for us as well. I was impressed with him, as he had shaved 20-plus strokes from his scores as a freshman. He competed extremely well in our daunting schedule this year.

"We had two 'swing' players that stood out, juniors Marcus Lorenzen and J.P. Rowe, both made huge strides in their games this year and we are excited to see where the off-season takes them.

"Our varsity seniors, Tate Stamm, Chase Downing, and Jacob Imig all had great seasons and performed well."

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"The biggest improvement for our program was just seeing the growth from the beginning of the year to the end of the year. As the year progressed, I’d say our toughness and competitiveness on the course had improved and it is something that we will build on for next year. We had a lot of new faces in our program, so I am excited to see how the boys grow over the summer."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.