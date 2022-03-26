BOYS GOLF: Titans open season with win over Monarchs in Superintendent's Cup

In the first match of the season, Papio South boys golf cruised past Papio 9-3 in the Superintendent's Cup on Monday, March 21.

Titans boys head coach Dale Savington said the win at Tara Hill Golf Course was "pretty exciting," especially for a team with a lot of new golfers.

"Getting to see them in action was pretty exciting to see what they were capable of doing," Savington said. "I know what abilities they have from the first couple of weeks together, (and) getting to see them utilize it in a competitive fashion was great too."

The three golfers who lost their match, Gavin Eastman, Kyle Harper and Jake Wallace, lost by narrow margins (Eastman down two strokes with one hole to play, Harper down one stroke after 18 holes, Wallace down four strokes with three to play).

Although they both lost, Savington said Eastman and Kyle Harper (along with his brother, Robert) will be the the leaders for the Titans this spring.

"Kyle and Robert both kind of bring really good order to the team, keeping everybody in track," Savington said. "Our number one this year (Eastman) is not new to the team. He's been on the team before and he's put in a lot of work and finally gotten to where he wanted to be his senior year... He's very confident, everybody pays attention and asks the questions to Gavin, 'How to shoot today.'"

Eastman had his biggest event ever according to Savington, who had to make a "tough decision" to cut Eastman last year.

The winning golfers last Monday for the Titans were R. Harper (up five strokes with four holes left to play), Andrew Peterson (up four, three to play), Magnus Johnson (up six, five to play), Blake Paulhamus (up five, four to play), Kaeden Mowen (up four, two to play), Jed Sunde (up two, one to play), Trey Rickley (up four, three to play), Cole Vanderhieden (up five, four to play) and Charlie Summy (up six, five to play).

Going into the match, Savington told his golfers that he didn't want them to pay attention to their shooting.

"'I just want you to focus one hole at a time,'" Savington told his golfers. "There's going to be some good parts and some bad parts on each hole. I think the thing I was most impressed with was how they kept themselves calm throughout everything, whether it was good or bad. They kept themselves in a very smooth, relaxed rhythm and never got rattled."

With the unsteady weather that's been passing through recently, Savington said they "experienced everything" with clear skies and light winds, but after nine holes the temperatures dropped and wind picked up to about 15 or 20 miles per hour. As the last couple of matches finished, rain began to fall as well.

"Every team experiences that and it's good to be out there, and (it's) another thing with the way they handled their emotions out there," Savington said.

Going into the rest of the season, with their next match on Monday, March 28 at Lincoln Pius X, Savington's number one goal is to "be contending to get to state."

"You never know what you're going to have at the start," Savington said. "But watching them and seeing the new additions jump into the roles of what we had last year, I don't see any reason why state shouldn't be almost a guarantee for us.

"Now, getting there and doing something with it, the inexperience might come back to bite us. The best I can hope for is throughout the season, I get them prepared so when they are on that stage they're ready to go."

Savington added that this group of golfers "really all have each other's back."

"They boost each other up, they're positive with each other, and that's about the best you could ask for."

