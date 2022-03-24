BOYS SOCCER: Goals galore as Titans win home opener

In their home opener Thursday night, the Papio South Titans soccer team outlasted the Millard South Patriots 4-2.

For head coach Dave Lawrence, the initial reaction was "relief."

"Millard South always plays tough," Lawrence said. "They are one of the hardest teams to figure out. They always overload the middle and take you out of your game, and they did the same thing last year."

In their matchup last year, Lawrence thought the Titans were lucky to win in the shootout.

This year, instead of a 0-0 stalemate, the scoring got started early when Titans senior goalkeeper Aiden Carlson was caught off his line. Patriots senior forward Ryan Lee made him pay with a lofted shot into the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead just nine minutes into action.

"Yeah, he should have stayed," Lawrence said. "He came out, he thought he was gonna get to it and he wasn't even close. That happens ... (Goalkeepers) make mistakes, the important thing is they learn from them, they don't make that same mistake again and they keep you in the game like he did that second half."

Just before that second half started, though, Titans senior midfielder Josh Vance got onto a through ball and finished a one-on-one with Patriots junior goalkeeper Logan Flores to tie the game at 1 at the break.

Within the first ten minutes after halftime, Carlson made a couple of excellent diving saves to keep the game level.

"No joke, we're gonna depend on him all year," Lawrence said. "He is a warrior out there, he loves contact. He's kind of crazy. And he will make some amazing saves, he did the same thing against Lexington, coming out and (making) a fingertip save, and he had a couple of them here that I thought, 'Oh shoot, (that's a) goal,' and Aiden saved it. He's gonna keep us in some games... It was a huge momentum shift with a couple of those saves."

Against the run of play, sophomore forward Drew Darnold blew past the defense and fired a right-footed shot across the goal into the top left corner to gives the Titans a 2-1 lead with 30 minutes left in the game.

Senior forward Andre Santamaria, a key player highlighted by Lawrence before the season, faced Flores one-on-one and slid the ball around the goalkeeper and passed a shot into the back of the net. With the Titans up 3-1 with ten minutes left, the game appeared well in hand.

However, a deflected shot went past a frozen and helpless Carlson and cut the Papio South lead to 3-2 with four minutes left.

But the Titans defense held and sophomore forward Cole Krska applied the finishing touch with a goal inside the final minute to wrap up a 4-2 win in the Titans' home opener.

"It feels great just to be in front of everybody again," Lawrence said. "I got my family here, I got fans and students and everybody, and we got some of my buddies here and it's just a totally different feel when you're playing in front of your fans and you score a goal, and you just hear that crowd roar.

"It's totally different than when you're in Lexington, and you got a couple of parents clapping. It's just a different feeling, it gets you motivated for sure."

The Titans will be back on the road on Monday, March 28 to face Millard North, who lost to Millard South 3-1 on Saturday, March 19.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.