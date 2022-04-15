BOYS SOCCER: Lawrence proud of Titans as gauntlet run ends in Metro final

OMAHA -- Papio South boys soccer head coach Dave Lawrence is disappointed in the loss but "super proud" of his players after the Titans made it to the Metro Tournament final on Wednesday, April 13, but lost to Gretna 2-0.

"(The loss is) disappointing, but we're super proud of these guys, the way they ran through the gauntlet," Lawrence said. "The Metro Conference Tournament is a hell of a tournament.

"You run up against some really good teams and everyone was a battle and Gretna is very good. They're so technical, they attack in so many different ways. And we played scared the first half. We got down and then we started picking it up and figuring out how to play."

The first challenge the Titans had to face was the loss of senior forward Gus Kriegler, which Lawrence said hurt.

"Those three guys (Kriegler, Andre Santamaria and Drew Darnold) together combine really well and get lots of chances," Lawrence said. "And so we were throwing other guys, and it just wasn't working as well.

"Their two center backs did a really good job stopping Andre, would not let him turn with the ball. Drew Darnold was able to have a little more success on the outside... We just couldn't put it away."

Gretna sophomore Colin McClung got onto a rebound and fired a strong shot into the top right corner of the net to open the scoring with 17 minutes left in the half.

With three minutes left in the half, sophomore Maguire Perkins took advantage of an error in defense and finished a one-on-one with Papio South senior goalkeeper Aiden Carlson.

The game ended as a 2-0 loss for the Titans (10-2), who will face Bellevue West at home on Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.