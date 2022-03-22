BOYS SOCCER: Papio blown away by Millard West in 'funky game'

With average wind speeds of at least 20 miles per hour, Papillion-La Vista boys soccer felt the effects in a 4-0 loss to Millard West on Tuesday night.

When the Monarchs played the Wildcats in a district game last year, head coach Andre Watts said the conditions were very similar, but with one important difference: temperatures then were around 75 degrees. With the winds whipping around the field, the wind chill was into the low 20s.

"We knew it was going to be a funky game," Watts said. "Unfortunately, we had to go against the wind in the first half and they took advantage of it."

The Wildcats scored first on a free kick from just short of midfield that took a bounce near the edge of the penalty box and picked up speed as it sailed over Monarchs goalkeeper Ethan Watkins. The second goal, a few minutes later, happened in much the same way but was closer to the goal.

"The ball bounced 12 yards out and it was going fast, so that was a weird one," Watts said. "The second one was a miscommunication on our guys part. We didn't really have a wall because they were going to skip the wall but then nope, everybody looked at each other, and so it was just kind of bad."

By the time the clock reached 13 minutes left in the first half, the Wildcats pounced for two more, which Watts admitted were "pretty nice" goals and led 4-0, a lead they wouldn't surrender.

"We were hoping to get out of (the first half) with maybe one or two goals, when they got those extra two, then you're pressing and it was hard," Watts said. "Definitely one of the weirder games I've ever been a part of."

With a young team and a lot of new faces, Watts said the team needs to develop a hunger for headers and loose balls.

"Some kids just have it, and that's stuff that we'll work out in practice," Watts said. "(We'll practice on) when you lose the ball, can you win it back, winning 50-50 balls. You can definitely build up, but some of the guys are gonna have to grow up a little quick."

The Monarchs next face a "couple of tough ones" as they travel to Omaha Benson on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Elkhorn South at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

