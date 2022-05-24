BOYS SOCCER: Papio South heartbreak in state, The Platte co-op 'very successful'

In the 2022 season, Papillion-La Vista South suffered a heartbreaking loss to Omaha Bryan in the state quarterfinals, the cooperative team The Platte had a "very successful" first season, and Papio took a step back from last year.

Papio South

The Titans, led by head coach Dave Lawrence, finished with a final record of 15-5 and an appearance in the state tournament after beating two-time defending state champions Omaha South 3-0 in the district final on May 4.

However, the Titans' impressive season ended in a 2-2 (4-2) penalty shootout loss to Omaha Bryan.

“That one hurts really bad because we had all the momentum,” Lawrence said. “We just needed to capitalize and it hurts because this team worked so hard to not end here tonight all year. We knew our goal was to move further than this, so it hurts.”

After the loss to Bryan, Lawrence still called the season as a whole a “success.”

“It was absolutely a success,” he said. “We met our goals, beginning of the year were to make it to the finals of the Metro tournament and to get to state because we hadn’t been there in a couple of years... This one hurts really bad, it leaves a sour taste in the mouth.”

Lawrence added that his message to the seniors was one of gratefulness, while it’s “unfinished business” for the rest of the team.

“My message to the seniors is thank you, I love you,” he said. “Thank you for everything you put in all these four years in our program, for giving it everything you got and leading. These are some of the best captains and leaders, senior leadership that I’ve had, all my years here...

“For the younger guys, I told them, look over there (at Bryan) and see what that looks like, how that feels, how it feels right now. So we can do this again next year, and guess what, it’s unfinished business.”

Papillion-La Vista

Head coach Andre Watts saw the Monarchs through a challenging season that ended in a 3-11 record, a step back from last year's 8-9 finish.

First, what players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team? Which ones made the biggest strides this season?

Senior Caleb Walker scored five goals for us as one of our team captains. He was hurt for most of the year, but played through it as best he could. Four-year player and great competitor.

Junior Rafael Nolasco-Lopez scored three goals for us from his central defender position. Won several team-voted awards for his skill and dedication. Missed zero practices or games all year.

Junior Ethan Walker (had) 97 saves on the year as our goalie, which was top 5 in Class A. Very skilled and kept us in a lot of games.

Brandon Tubbs, Michael Whitney and Darian Barragan were all freshman and started most games for us this year. They had to learn on the fly and really did a nice job against a very tough schedule.

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

Our biggest achievement this season was perseverance. We had a really difficult schedule and 16 new players to varsity. Playing Gretna twice, Bennington, Prep, Westside, Papio South, day in and day out was very challenging, but my players competed until the end and really pushed those teams and themselves.

The Platte

In Platteview's first season as a cooperative with Plattsmouth as The Platte, head coach Mark McLaughlin led the co-op to a record of 8-8. The Platte lost back-to-back games to Nebraska City, the second in the districts, to close the season.

First, what players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team? Which ones made the biggest strides this season?

Our cooperative with Plattsmouth in boys soccer was a very successful thing. Dominic Hobbs (Platteview) was named first team All-Conference. He had a terrific season in the midfield. Jude Wehrbein (Plattsmouth) was also named first team All-Conference and was our leading goal scorer. We had several players that were crucial to our team's success: Nick George (Platteview), Aidan Riha (Platteview), Tucker Orwig (Platteview), Logan Ksiazek (Plattsmouth) and Kaleb Caniglia (Platteview) averaged more than 75 minutes a game.

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

It took about six games for our players to learn how to play with each other. That was to be expected when we combined two schools. I think the kids and families did a remarkable job of blending, becoming friends, and doing all that they could to make this season a success. We are looking forward to the future

