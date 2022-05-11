BOYS SOCCER: Papio South season ends in heartbreak in state quarterfinals

Papio South and Omaha Bryan battled in an instant classic in the state quarterfinals at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday, but the Titans came up short on penalty kicks in heartbreaking fashion.

The Titans got off to a flying start when senior Gus Kriegler placed a shot into the bottom right corner just four minutes in.

A little under 20 minutes later, junior Colin Macke made an excellent tackle in the penalty box and calmly slotted a low shot into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0.

"(We were) playing well, really outplaying them," Titans head coach Dave Lawrence said. "I thought we had them, and then they just kept fighting and we couldn't get it in the back of the net."

Just 15 seconds before halftime, Bryan senior Cesar Hernandez struck the ball brilliantly off an assist from senior Armando Ahumada-Orozco to make it 2-1 at the break.

For most of the second half, the Titans were able to withstand the Bears constant pressure, and even had chances of their own in thrilling end-to-end action.

However, with four minutes left, Hernandez hit the ball phenomenally once again and fired a shot into the top left corner to level the game at two.

"Sometimes that happens in soccer," Lawrence said. "You get a good lead and stuff like that happens. (Hernandez) is amazing. Those two shots that he made are one in a million shots. I don't feel bad about that, nothing my guys did."

The game calmed down for the rest of regulation (aside from some literal fireworks outside the stadium and chants of U-S-A and Me-xi-co inside Morrison Stadium) and through both ten-minute halves of overtime, and went to penalty kicks.

In penalty kicks, Bryan scored each of their four, and the Titans sent one over the crossbar and another off of it as they lost 4-2 on penalty kicks.

"That one hurts really bad because we had all the momentum," Lawrence said. "We just needed to capitalize and it hurts because this team worked so hard to not end here tonight all year. We knew our goal was to move further than this, so it hurts."

However, Lawrence still calls the season as a whole a "success."

"It was absolutely a success," he said. "We met our goals, beginning of the year were to make it to the finals of the Metro tournament and to get to state because we hadn't been there in a couple of years... This one hurts really bad, it leaves a sour taste in the mouth."

Lawrence added that his message to the seniors was one of gratefulness, while it's "unfinished business" for the rest of the team.

"My message to the seniors is thank you, I love you," he said. "Thank you for everything you put in all these four years in our program, for giving it everything you got and leading. These are some of the best captains and leaders, senior leadership that I've had, all my years here...

"For the younger guys, I told them, look over there (at Bryan) and see what that looks like, how that feels, how it feels right now. So we can do this again next year, and guess what, it's unfinished business."

The Titans season comes to a close with a record of 15-5 and with an appearance in the state quarterfinals.

