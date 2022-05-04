BOYS SOCCER: Santamaria leads Papio South to state with 3-1 win over Omaha South

Papio South was led by a goal and two assists by senior Andre Santamaria as they won 3-1 over defending state champions Omaha South at home Wednesday in the A-3 District final.

With the win, the Titans improve to 14-4 advance to state for the first time since 2019 and redeem a 2-1 loss to Lincoln Southwest in the district final last year.

"It feels great to be district champions," said junior Colin Macke, who delivered the corner kick for the Titans first goal and scored the second. "Last year, coming runner-up really sucked, we kind of mourned that for a while. Now, we just know that we can go a long way in state and that we're just preparing for it."

In the first half of Wednesday's district final, the Titans struggled with the Packers four-man diamond midfield, and the game was tied 0-0 at halftime.

"Right off the bat, they immediately dominated the midfield," Santamaria said. "They were playing four in the mid, compared to our three in the mid, it's hard to play like that... They were able to get more chances out of that."

One of those chances resulted in an incredible save by senior Aiden Carlson, when he stretched out his right leg to keep an important shot out.

"That (save) with the foot was unbelievable," Titans head coach Dave Lawrence said. "They score that one in the first half... it's a totally different game."

Lawrence called the early save a "game saver," but the Titans would likely still have been able to score more goals after dropping a forward into the midfield to counter the Packers' diamond formation with their own.

Santamaria was able to thrive after that change, assisting junior Ethan Bichler with a header from a Macke corner that he admitted he was just "trying to get somewhere in the direction of goal," but was more deliberate with his next assist.

Santamaria sent a pass down the near sideline towards Macke, though Macke wasn't sure he would get the ball.

"First I thought, man, defender's got it," Macke said. "But the ball somehow gets loose, I turned and I go. I see the keeper rush and just pick a spot and I placed it."

Macke, who consistently delivers the ball into the right spot by "just looking for my teammate," has an "awesome" connection with Santamaria.

"(Macke) started out not playing as much, but recently has been able to get on the pitch more, he's been by far the most improved player and it's amazing to be able to play with him and see how far he's come," Santamaria said.

As time dwindled to less than ten minutes left, Santamaria continued the momentum and put the game beyond doubt with a thunderous strike into the top right corner of the net to make it 3-0. The goal was also his 15th of the season, a single-season record at Papio South.

"It's amazing, it's just that important to me because we had 2-0 lead, but 3-0 is even better," Santamaria said. "It was kind of the game-winner and put them away and it's just amazing. Because I personally have never played in state before, it's gonna be our first time there (for this team of players). It's just amazing, to one, break the record, two, score a goal, and three, obviously that we get to play the next level."

"He is the most unselfish scorer I've ever coached," Lawrence said. "You want your forwards to be selfish. He could have easily had four or five more goals this year, but he chooses to make that extra pass to give it to someone else, and it's just gorgeous. I'm really proud of that senior leadership."

Lawrence also called Santamaria a "quite leader" who doesn't direct but is "always doing the right thing," and also mentioned the two other senior captains, Cole Friedenbach and Gus Kriegler.

"Cole Friendenbach is an absolute beast, he controls the back for us," Lawrence said. "He stays after every practice and puts everything away. Gus Kriegler, same thing. Those three, Gus Kriegler, Cole Friedenbach and Andre are just everything to us... they're instrumental."

Friedenbach was also playing with what Lawrence called a bubble on his right foot, and Kriegler has been dealing with issues in his right quad. Playing in the earlier of the district final days, Lawrence said the Titans will certainly benefit from five days off.

Carlson made one mistake at the end of the game that proved inconsequential as he mishandled a shot and allowed Packers senior Arturo Castro to score and make it a 3-1 final.

As district champions, the Titans advance to state, which starts on Tuesday, May 10 at Morrison Stadium.

