BOYS SOCCER: Season preview for Papillion teams

“We will have a hard time early in the season generating some goals. We picked up some great players between the two schools, so the potential for success is there.”

Senior leadership still remains for the Trojans, as they return nine seniors.

“We have a group of kids that have experienced a lot in their high school careers. We have some state tournament experience, and we have played in some big games. Between the two schools we have 6 kids or so that have a lot of starting experience in the back end.”

McLaughlin said some players that stand out from the Platteview half of the team are goalkeeper Ty Orwig, and midfielders Tucker Orwig and Kaleb Caniglia. From Plattsmouth, Jude Wehrbein didn’t play last season but will be a “huge asset” on offense, and rounding out the midfield are Dominic Vercillino and Logan Ksiazek.

“We believe that we have the ability to be competitive in every match we play this year. We expect to develop as a team and program as the year progresses. Our hope is that we can compete for a Conference Championship and reach another district final," the coach said.

The Platteview season will begin on Thursday, March 17 away against Beatrice at 7:15 p.m. The team will split home games between the two school locations.