BOYS SOCCER: Season preview for Papillion teams

Boys soccer in the area had a very balanced output in 2021, as Papillion La Vista and Papillion La Vista South combined to finish 17-17, while Platteview reached the Class B state quarterfinals.
The Monarchs, led by head coach Andre Watts, finished 8-9 and have “a lot of new faces.” Watts expects to start between three and five freshmen at times.
“So we lack some experience and then add to that a very tough schedule. Our boys will have to grow up fast and keep their focus for the entire season,” Watts said. “We have great seniors that have been in the program for a while now and they are our base. I think we have a lot of guys that can play multiple positions and in general they are a positive group, which always helps.”
Of those seniors, midfielder Caleb Walker and Keegan Hylok stand out, and are joined by juniors Raphael Nolasco-Lopez (defense) and Ethan Watkins (goalkeeper).
“My main goal is always for us to be playing our best soccer by the end of the season. I want my team to be the one that no other team wants to play. We will be organized and give great effort. We are young, so there will be a tough learning curve.”
That learning will begin at home against Omaha Burke on Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m.
As the other Papio school, the Titans finished 2021 one game better than the Monarchs at 9-8.
Head coach David Lawrence said the team will have to rebuild their defense after losing three starters to graduation, but the Titans do have some players who played last year and Lawrence expects them to step into those roles.
“If they are able to play as I suspect, we should be good,” Lawrence said.
The Titans return their leading goal scorers, forwards Gus Kriegler and Andre Santamaria, as well as their top midfielders, Parker Hylok, Cole Friedenbach and Cole Krska. Lawrence said Kriegler, Santamaria and Fridenbach provide senior leadership. Goalkeeper Aiden Carlson is also a player who stands out for Lawrence.
When asked for his expectations this year, Lawrence kept it simple: “State ... that is our goal. I would put us in the lower half of the top 10 in Class A ... somewhere between six and nine.”
Platteview is unique of the Papillion schools in that the Trojans are in Class B and will be playing in a co-operative with Plattsmouth after finishing 12-6 and making the Class B state quarterfinals last year.
Head coach Mark McLaughlin said “learning to play with new people will be a challenge.” The Trojans also graduated their top three scorers from last season.
“We will have a hard time early in the season generating some goals. We picked up some great players between the two schools, so the potential for success is there.”
Senior leadership still remains for the Trojans, as they return nine seniors.
“We have a group of kids that have experienced a lot in their high school careers. We have some state tournament experience, and we have played in some big games. Between the two schools we have 6 kids or so that have a lot of starting experience in the back end.”
McLaughlin said some players that stand out from the Platteview half of the team are goalkeeper Ty Orwig, and midfielders Tucker Orwig and Kaleb Caniglia. From Plattsmouth, Jude Wehrbein didn’t play last season but will be a “huge asset” on offense, and rounding out the midfield are Dominic Vercillino and Logan Ksiazek.
“We believe that we have the ability to be competitive in every match we play this year. We expect to develop as a team and program as the year progresses. Our hope is that we can compete for a Conference Championship and reach another district final," the coach said.
The Platteview season will begin on Thursday, March 17 away against Beatrice at 7:15 p.m. The team will split home games between the two school locations.