BOYS SOCCER: Stunning saves by Orwig lead The Platte to bounce-back win

Against the weight of a disappointing loss on Monday and an opposition of extreme wind and 6-0 Nebraska City, The Platte junior goalkeeper Ty Orwig was a brick wall as the Stars won 1-0.

"We had a really bad low on Monday," Orwig said, referencing the team's (made up of players from Platteview and Plattsmouth high schools) 3-0 loss to previously 0-5 Elkhorn, though Platte head coach Mark McLaughlin said the Antlers had tough opposition to get to that record.

"During our warm-ups today," Orwig continued, "we hit a high and we just rode that the rest of the game. And then in the second half, we were on the defensive pretty much the entire time. We stuck through it, we kept going."

For the most part, The Platte was able to avoid mistakes, but not in the 17th minute, when an Antlers player was fouled in the penalty box and freshman Giovani Lopez stepped up to take the penalty. Lopez skied the kick over the crossbar, and The Platte stayed level.

One major mistake came shortly before halftime when the Antlers attempted to clear the ball, but the clearance was caught in the wind and ricocheted in the box, finding senior forward Jude Wehrbein, who knocked the ball into the net to give The Platte the lead.

"When we get it down here (in the attacking half), the more it's down there, the more likely they are to make a mistake at some point," McLaughlin said. "And then obviously when the ball is in the air and it's ricocheting, all sorts of stuff can happen, and that's what happened (on the goal)."

As Orwig mentioned, from that point on, the Antlers were consistently on attack, especially in the second half once the teams switched sides and the wind favored the visitors. However, Orwig continued to make some sensational saves, reading the ball well and keeping it out of the back of the net.

"It's just making sure that I don't mess up my positioning, making sure that I look where I'm at," Orwig said. "There was like one or two (shots) that would have got past me if they hit their mark because I wasn't ready for it."

Orwig added that his ability to read the ball comes from training once per week.

"And then it's also just instincts," he added. "It's playing for so long you know where the ball is gonna go, you know how it's gonna work. And that's just knowledge of the game."

Orwig also credited the "outstanding" defense in front of him for working hard.

"I really appreciate what they do," Orwig said. "Some of them are fighting through injuries, I have a leg injury that I'm fighting through, and we just keep going."

McLaughlin also credited Orwig for the growth that he has gone through.

"Of all the kids on our roster, Ty Orwig has come the farthest, not just as a plyer, but also as a man, as a leader," he said. "Last year, he had some rough nights. There were some goals that he conceded that were not very good, an he would be the first to tell you that."

Led by Orwig's goalkeeping, The Platte came away with a 1-0 win over one of the top teams in Class B, which McLaughlin said reiterates that they can play with those top-level teams.

Next up, The Platte (5-2) will face Holdrege away on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m.

