BOYS TENNIS: Lozier, Titans No. 2 doubles earn day-one wins at state tournament

Papillion-La Vista and Papio South both had players advance to the second day of the state tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday.

After wins in their opening matches, Monarchs senior Andrew Lozier (6-2, 6-0 over Omaha North) and Titans junior Aiden Langenfeld (6-2, 7-5 over Central) faced off in the 5-vs-12 seeded No. 2 singles match. Lozier won comfortably (6-3, 6-1) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Against 4-seed Benjamin Clausen from Creighton Prep, Lozier lost 6-0, 6-3. The Papio senior will face Bryce Ripley from Bellevue West tomorrow for a spot in the fifth-place consolation match.

In No. 1 singles, Titans junior Hines Mattuch defeated Central easily (6-1, 6-0), while Monarch senior Campbell Smalley saw little resistance against North in a 6-2, 6-1 win. Smalley was eliminated in the next match against 2-seed Asher Saulsbury from Kearney (6-1, 6-1), while Mattuch lost a thriller to Creighton Prep’s Rowan Lunning.

After losing the first set 7-5, Mattuch forced a tiebreaker and won 7-5 (7-6 in the set). In the 10-point tiebreaker to decide the best-of-three, Mattuch lost 10-5.

Senior Andrew Peterson and junior Jed Sunde won their No. 1 doubles match for the Titans over North Platte (6-3, 6-0), dominating after a tough first set, and senior Jacob Franks and junior Alex Imig won for the Monarchs (6-3, 6-3) over Lincoln.

Both doubles teams lost in two-set tiebreakers, the Titans to Creighton Prep in two sets 2-6, 6-7 (3-7), and the Monarchs to Lincoln Southwest 1-6, 6-7 (5-7).

The Chandler brothers, junior Jacob and senior Matt, won 6-0, 6-1 over Omaha Benson for Papio in No. 2 doubles, while seniors Trenton Andringa and Riley Schrader won 6-0, 6-3 over Lincoln Northeast.

Papio lost to Kearney in three sets (6-4, 2-6, 10-12) as the first-to-10 tiebreaker went the distance, while Andriga/Schrader won in three over Lincoln North Star (4-6, 7-5, 10-6).

In the quarterfinals, Papio South’s No. 2 doubles team faced 4-seed Creighton Prep. Andringa/Schrader put up a fight, but lost in three sets.

After winning the first set 6-4, the Titans No. 2 doubles lost 7-6 (8-6) and 10-7 in a tense 10-point tiebreaker to decide the best-of-three. The Titans will face Kearny in the consolation round for a spot in the fifth-place match tomorrow.