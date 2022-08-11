BOYS TENNIS: Monarchs aim to make top 10 at state tournament

Finishing just outside of the top 10 at the state tournament last year, the Papillion-La Vista boys tennis aims to crack into that upper echelon this year.

“I expect our team to be competitive,” Monarchs head coach Tony Ripa said. “Our goal is to have a top ten finish at the state tournament.”

Four seniors will lead that competitive charge: Campbell Smalley, Andrew Lozer, Jake Franks and Matt Chandler. Ripa hopes these four and the rising JV players show toughness.

“Last season, our players showed grit and mental toughness,” Ripa said. “Only two players will be returners from last season. I am hoping the four or five new players who were on JV last year will also be grinders on the court.”

Because only two players are returners at the varsity level, the Monarchs’ biggest challenge will be the lack of varsity experience.

The Papio season will begin with a dual at Papio South on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m.