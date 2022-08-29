BOYS TENNIS: Monarchs win Lincoln High/Northeast tournament

Senior Campbell Smalley finished third among the No. 1 singles, while Andrew Lozier won the No. 2 singles.

The Monarchs No. 1 doubles team (Chandler/Imig) finished second, while the No. 2 doubles team (Matt Chandler and Jake Franks) finished in fourth.

Next up for the Monarchs after the tournament win to start the season is a home dual against Creighton Prep on Tuesday at 4 p.m. (after the Times’ print deadline) and the Gretna Invitational on Friday.