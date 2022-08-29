 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TENNIS

BOYS TENNIS: Monarchs win Lincoln High/Northeast tournament

Papio boys tennis Lincoln-LNE champions

The Papillion-La Vista boys tennis team poses with the plaque for winning the Lincoln High/Northeast tournament on Friday, Aug. 26.

 Courtesy @plv_tennis on Twitter

Papillion-La Vista won the Lincoln High/Northeast tournament on Friday, Aug. 26.

Senior Campbell Smalley finished third among the No. 1 singles, while Andrew Lozier won the No. 2 singles.

The Monarchs No. 1 doubles team (Chandler/Imig) finished second, while the No. 2 doubles team (Matt Chandler and Jake Franks) finished in fourth.

Next up for the Monarchs after the tournament win to start the season is a home dual against Creighton Prep on Tuesday at 4 p.m. (after the Times’ print deadline) and the Gretna Invitational on Friday.

