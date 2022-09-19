BOYS TENNIS: Papio South seeing progress, aim for better net play, court awareness

Papio South’s latest dual was a 6-3 win against Gretna on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Second-year head coach Sam Palensky, a former Titan for the tennis and baseball teams, said the biggest area of improvement has been the No. 2 doubles team.

“(Riley Schrader and Trenton Andringa) have improved drastically the last two weeks since the Gretna invitational,” Palensky said. “That team would easily get beat by themselves now. It’s been great to see the progress.”

Palensky said progress has also been made by Hines Mattuch and No. 2 singles Aiden Langenfeld, along with gradual improvement from the Titans as a whole.

Mattuch and Langenfeld combined to defeat their Dragon opponents 16-3, and No. 3 singles was won 8-3 by Jed Sunde.

Schrader won his singles match 8-1, and No. 1 doubles Sunde/Andrew Peterson won 8-5 while Andringa/Schrader won 8-1.

With a 3-2 record in duals after beating Gretna, the Titans have room to improve.

Palensky hopes to see improvement in the Titans’ play at the net, which is “huge” for their success.

Volleys and overhead shots are also targets for the Titans to improve on.

“We need to understand where to be, especially in doubles play, and anticipate court coverage, where we want to be,” Palensky said.

The Titans also played in the Millard North invite on Thursday, finishing second, and the Papillion-La Vista invite on Monday, Sept. 19.