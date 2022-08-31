BOYS TENNIS: Papio swept by Creighton Prep after winning Lincoln Tournament

Following a tournament win in Lincoln last weekend, Papillion-La Vista was swept 9-0 by Creighton Prep at home on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Head coach Tony Ripa said the result against the Junior Jays wasn't what they wanted, but the Monarchs were competitive for the most part.

Moving forward, the Monarchs anticipate a challenging schedule.

"But I always expect our guys to be competitive and we think we'll be competitive too," Ripa said. "But we know that there's gonna be ups and downs, we just want to stay as consistent as possible."

In the tournament in Lincoln, Ripa said the Monarchs were consistent, especially in pool play.

"We were pretty consistent and did everything that we had to do to move on," he said. "Going undefeated in pool play for all the divisions helped us to set up the rest of the tournament really nicely for us."

The Papio head coach added that the tournament gave the Monarchs a good opportunity to be "together as a team" in a tournament environment.

"I think it's fun doing that and the kids enjoy that bonding aspect of team-building," Ripa said.

Next up for the Monarchs is a tournament hosted by Gretna on Friday, although all of their matches in pool play will be played at Papio South.