BOYS TENNIS: Season ahead to be a learning experience for Bellevue East

With only three returning varsity players, the Bellevue East boys tennis team looks to gain learning experience from every game and practice.

“We will have a young team this season and only three returning varsity players, so our main goal is to take each practice and match as a learning experience to grow as a team,” Chieftains head coach Krista Tew said. “Positive attitudes, great work ethics, and respect for the game will be needed to be successful this season.”

Juniors Elijah Carrera and Cole Holbrook, and sophomore Brandon Tracy, are players to watch this year.

“They both (Carrera and Tracy) have been putting in extra effort during the off season and will be great leaders to set high standards for the team,” Tew said. “Cole Holbrook is another varsity player that will add to our experience.”

Going into the season, Tew hopes to see growth not only individually, but as a team.

“Respect and support of your teammates can be that extra burst needed to get through a tough match,” she said.

The biggest challenge for the Chieftains will be the opening week of competition, with duals against “constantly tough" Millard West (Aug. 25) and Elkhorn South (Aug. 30), and the Lincoln Northeast Invite (Aug. 26).

“Being prepared for those three events could make or break it for the younger players having to step up into the varsity positions,” Tew said. “Building confidence to compete at that level right off the bat is something that can be hard for our players, but it will also set high standards for how to compete the entirety of our season.”