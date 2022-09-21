BOYS TENNIS: Titans edged by Thunderbirds in dual

Bellevue West narrowly edged Papio South in a home dual on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Titans won the No. 1 singles match, Hines Mattuch over Tanner Adams (8-4), but the Thunderbirds won four of the other five singles matches.

No. 2: Bryce Ripley over Aiden Langenfeld, 8-4

No. 3: Tanner Hosick over Andrew Peterson, 8-1

No. 4: Peyton Lemon over Trenton Andringa, 8-5

No. 5: Riley Schrader over Johnathan Sevick, Papio South 8-6

No. 6: Koen Zimmerman over Jack Wallace, 8-6

In the doubles matches, the Titans won two of three. Peterson and Jed Sunde won 9-7 in a battle against Lemon/Hosick, while Andringa/Schrader won 8-4 over Zimmerman/Sevick. The Thunderbirds' lone doubles win was Adams/Ripley over Brett Siemsen/Charlie Pile, 8-1.

With the win, Bellevue West improves to 4-2 in duals, while Papio South falls to 3-3.

Next up, the Thunderbirds host Millard North on Thursday at 4 p.m., while the Titans face Creighton Prep at the same time.