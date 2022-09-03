 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TENNIS

BOYS TENNIS: Titans finish third as co-hosts of tournament with Gretna

As tournament co-hosts with Gretna on Friday, Sept. 2, Papio South finished third overall in team standings.

Senior Hines Mattuch placed second among No. 1 singles, earning the Titans eight points. 

Mattuch won all four matches in pool play, but lost the championship match to Lincoln Southeast junior Camden Hjemstad 8-5.

The Titans' No. 1 (Andrew Peterson/Jack Wallace) and No. 2 doubles teams (Trenton Andringa/Riley Schrader) lost their third-place matches in the crossover at Gretna.

The Titans' rival Monarchs, meanwhile, finished sixth in the tournament. Senior Andrew Lozier won his third-place No. 2 singles match.

Next up, the Monarchs face Gretna on the road on Tuesday, while the Titans play in the Capital Cities Invitational hosted by Lincoln Pius X at Woods Tennis Center.

