BOYS WRESTLING: Monarchs aim for top-four finish, Trojans and Titans for growth

Papillion-La Vista aims to return to a top four finish at state, while Platteview and Papio South aspire for growth and improvement.

Monarchs boys wrestling head coach Chris Curry said their only expectation is to improve daily after a top-four finish last year.

“We feel we have a team that can do that again this year,” he said.

While the Monarchs lose one state champion – Nick Hamilton, now a freshman at the University of Virginia – they return another, 106-pound Class A champion Tyler Durden.

Medalists Coleton Haggin and Cal Price also return, and Bellevue West transfer and state-qualifier Kenneth Bryant adds experience to the Papio lineup. Curry also looks forward to seeing how their “young guns” will compete at the varsity level.

Sophomores Cadillac Niroomand Rad and Casey Popish stand out.

“They have both worked hard in the off season to get this chance,” Curry said.

The Papio head coach said growth in the weight room is “a must” for gaining confidence during the season. In late June, 18 Monarchs gained a “wealth of experience” at a camp at Nebraska-Lincoln, and around a dozen wrestled through the spring and summer in the club circuit.

Curry’s only challenge will be “to turn these young men into servant leaders within our community.”

At Platteview, Dana Schuett hopes for “vast improvement” in his first year coaching the Trojans.

“Our main goal this season is to see vast improvement by the time districts roll around. Trying to get the kids to buy-in, build their confidence throughout the season, and peak at the right time,” Schuett said. “As my first year at Platteview, I hope to see a lot of growth in the culture and overall improvement in each kid’s ability.”

The Trojans lose state qualifiers Eliott Steinhoff and Nick Horst, but have high expectations for Reed Patera (138) and Bryar Nadrchal (152).

“We have a lot of hard workers on our team that we should get a lot of production from,” Schuett said. “We will need some of our younger guys to step up and fill some of our open weights.”

Jason Branigan, head coach at Papio South, said the Titans have an “interesting” mix of youth and experience.

“I am anticipating a great season and look forward to a team that has a chance to make its mark this year in Class A,” Branigan said. “We will be aiming for a top-eight finish team wise with probably an expectation of at least four medals.”

Senior Cam Ralston has been a “stalwart” and will be a leader for the Titans. Ralston has placed the last two seasons and looks to be higher on the medal stand this year.

Another vocal leader in and outside of the room is Trace Marco, who placed fifth last year.

“These two will lead our team both vocally and will demonstrate what getting to the next level in wrestling will look like to the others,” Branigan said.

The challenge for Papio South will be getting everybody into the lineup while considering wrestlers in multiple weight classes.

Another issue could be experience for the Titans.

“In particular with those younger kids who haven’t had that total level of experience even in a club setting where we may wrestle those only in our weight and age class,” Branigan said. “Things change when now you wrestle juniors and seniors in high school instead.”

The Titans hope for those young wrestlers to step up.

“As for growth, a lot of what we will be looking for is a few freshmen to step up and be big boys early in their career,” Branigan said. “A few freshmen have some good club experience that they bring into the room to support the lineup and some good finishes.”

Both Papillion schools were represented by 10 wrestlers in last year’s state tournament.

Papio South starts their season on Dec. 1 in a triangular at Blair with Fremont. Papio and Platteview both start the next day — the Trojans at Blair and Monarchs home against Elkhorn South.