BOYS WRESTLING: Plentiful pins for Papillion-La Vista in season-opening dual win

With the amount of pins at Papillion-La Vista gym on Friday night, you might have thought bowling was being played.

The Monarchs boys wrestling varsity team racked up nine pins in their 57-22 win over Elkhorn South.

Following a dominant junior varsity win, the varsity boys got off to a good start at 145 pounds when senior Drew Kirk held Michael Lovejoy on his back for valuable points in an 8-7 win.

But Papio lost the next three matches, before senior Coleton Haggin got things started with the Monarchs first pin.

“It definitely helps when one person picks up and starts changing the pace of the duel,” Haggin said. “We definitely noticed with a lot of our younger guys, our newer guys who haven't seen the varsity match yet, some of them really stepped up and they did really well.”

The 182-pound senior added that when the more experienced Monarchs encourage the younger ones, it sets the tone and allows them to not worry.

“They can just not worry about anything else, not worry about the score, the dual,” Haggin said. “They just wrestle their match and they stay focused in their match.”

195-pound sophomore Casey Popish followed Haggin with another pin, but had to earn it as the match went to the third round.

Even though he thought he should have gotten two points for a takedown at the end of the second round, Popish said staying calm was the key for his win.

“Staying calm and collected and persevering and never giving up,” Popish said.

The momentum created by those first two pins led to six more from Alex Morris (220-pound senior), Cadillac Niroomand-rad (106-pound sophomore), Tyler Durden (113-pound senior), Jacob Campbell (120-pound senior), Ronald Greer (126-pound senior), Carmine Cutaia (132-pound junior) and Cal Price (138-pound junior).

“All throughout preseason, even over the summer, through our camps, we’ve just been working,” Haggin said. “Me and him (Popish) were partners in the room and we've just been working as hard as we can, push ourselves to our limit. I'd say we're pretty well conditioned for the most part. And it’s just been the teamwork aspect of pushing each other and holding each other accountable.”

“Having no days off, going 100 percent every day and being led by leaders like him (Haggin) help bring the underclassmen up to the same level as the veterans on the team,” Popish added.

After the strong win to start the season, head coach Chris Curry’s message was simple: “Talk to these guys, they earned it.”

Next up, Papio competes in the Sergeant Bluff-Lemon invitational Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.