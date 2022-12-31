Championships, heartbreaks, records and thrills: Sarpy County 2022 year-in-review

Throughout 2022, Sarpy County was the home of many stellar storylines in the sports world. Championships were won (and heartbreakingly lost), records were set and one notable alum made a long awaited return to Omaha.

Familial feel to Gretna soccer, Papio South volleyball state championships

At Gretna in the spring, championships were won with relative ease by both the girls and boys teams. Both teams of Dragons were led in large part by two sets of siblings.

For the Gretna girls, the DeFini sisters – Savannah, London and Sonora — were all vital parts of the Dragons’ drive for their second straight state championships.

Going a perfect 21-0, Savannah finished second with 12 goals behind Nebraska Gatorade Girls Player of the Year Allison Marshall (15), whose own sister Megan was a key part of the Dragons state runner-up finish in softball.

Also second with 12 assists, Savannah is now playing soccer at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. London added nine goals and six assists, consistently providing pinpoint crosses and finishing her opportunities in front of net.

As a freshman, Sonora stepped up as one of Gretna’s dependable center backs, and even scored a pair of goals herself.

For the boys team, brothers Brett — Nebraska Gatorade Boys Player of the Year — and Maguire Perkins were integral to the Dragons’ dominant run to the state title, which finished with an 8-0 win over Omaha Westside.

Maguire finished third in the state with 25 goals scored, while Brett had 14 both of goals and assists, and was a free-kick specialist for Gretna.

All but Savannah DeFini will be back for the Dragons in the quickly-approaching spring season as the girls venture for a three-peat and the boys aspire to go back-to-back.

Outside of Gretna, current Papillion-La Vista senior Anna Sis and her "sis-ter," graduate Norah Sis — sophomore at Creighton — both had big years in volleyball.

Anna helped lead the Monarchs to a district title and an 11th-straight appearance in the state tournament — made the semifinals — while Norah won gold with the USA U-21 team in the Pan American Cup in Mexico this summer and earned several honors for Creighton.

At Papio South, the Dyrstad sisters — senior Kenzie, junior Kyla and freshman Kami — all provided valuable contributions for the Titans, who established a dynasty with their third state championship in four years.

Kenzie, committed to play at Rutgers University next fall, achieved 1,000 career assists, one of many milestones met at Papio South.

In Bellevue, sisters Breanne and Alisha McMurtry (Bellevue East), and twins Emma and Erin Loftus (Omaha Bryan) were leaders for their softball teams.

‘Cupsets’ drive Union Omaha to U.S. Open quarterfinals

With a pair of U.S. Open Cup upsets — or Cupsets — over Chicago Fire and Minnesota United, Union Omaha made a run to the quarterfinals of the national tournament.

The run began with a 2-1 win at Morrison Stadium on April 5 against League Two Des Moines Menace, and continued two weeks later with the first of two cupsets against Major League Soccer clubs.

After a late equalizer by Alex Touche to level the match 2-2 against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field in the 120th minute, the Owls won 5-4 on penalties, the winning kick coming from Dion Acoff.

On May 11, Union Omaha cruised past Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC 2-0, with goals from Noe Meza (team leader with nine goals in all competitions) and captain Connor Doyle.

Two weeks later, the Owls canceled out a fifth-minute goal at MLS club Minnesota United with a Hugo Kametani equalizer (45+1’) and Joe Brito winner (51’).

The magical run of cupsets ended on June 22 at a packed Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, against Sporting KC with a 6-0 loss.

Head coach Jay Mims has since retired, but many in and around Omaha will long remember the run made by Union Omaha in 2022.

College World Series a special time at Bellevue East

When June rolls around each year, Bellevue East’s Roddy Field is often right in the middle of the festivities by hosting practices for the teams participating in the College World Series.

This year, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Auburn all practiced at the classic field — which is one of few in the Omaha area that still has a dirt infield — to prepare for the CWS.

Ryne Fischer, Dan Bouska, Steve Jarrett and the rest of the grounds crew called it a special opportunity to organize the practices.

One month later, Don Kiviniemi — 34 years of service as an adviser and president in Class A Legion Baseball in Nebraska — was also recognized at the beginning of the American division of the Legion state tournament at Roddy Field.

“Don’s done so much for the Omaha community, for baseball, a lot of things that people will never see or understand that Don was able to give us an organized way of giving our high school kids a platform to be able to play baseball that is second to none in the country, it’s fantastic,” Chieftains baseball head coach Ian DeLaet said.

Instant classic between Bellevue West and Gretna as Dragons erase 23-point deficit

The best single game in all sports in the 2022 calendar year might have been the best football game in Nebraska state history.

Visiting Gretna, Bellevue West quickly fell behind 14-0 but answered with 16 to take a two-point lead at halftime.

As expected, Thunderbirds quarterback Danny Kaelin and Dragons QB Zane Flores both had passing touchdowns of at least 40 yards (Flores for 42 to Michael Scheef, Kaelin for 70 to Isaiah McMorris) and both cut through and went over the top of the opposing defense.

Aside from the 70-yard bomb, Kaelin utilized more short and intermediate passes, while Flores had five first-half passes of at least 20 yards.

Both quarterbacks also ran for touchdowns for two yards out, but a safety was the difference at halftime.

Backed up inside his own 10, Gretna punter Colin Sims had trouble with the snap and was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Kaelin’s keeper came just as the first-half clock expired, and Bellevue West took a 16-14 lead into the break.

Bellevue West’s offense ramped up even more early in the second half, as Dae’vonn Hall mossed his defender in the corner of the endzone. After an interception thrown by Flores, Gio Contreras was found over the middle by Kaelin for an 86-yard touchdown.

A drive ended with a short touchdown run by Contreras to give the TBirds a 37-14 lead with just seven minutes left in the game.

A touchdown pass from midfield from Flores to Moore cut the lead to 16, and after Dragons’ kicker Cameron Bothwell recovered his own onside kick, Gretna quickly got down to the one yard line.

Flores muscled the ball over the goalline, and passed to Moore for the two-point conversion to cut the TBirds’ lead to 37-29 with 4:49 remaining.

Bellevue West had a chance to put the game away with fourth-and-one at the Gretna 24 with about 2:30 left, but were stopped.

Gretna took over on downs, marched down to midfield and scored again on Flores’ fifth total touchdown, a long pass to Caleb Schnell. Moore made a fantastic catch in the back of the endzone on a second consecutive two-point conversion to tie the game at 37 with 1:18 left.

The TBirds had the ball for just eight seconds before the Dragons got the ball back at the Bellevue West 42 after a blocked punt.

Gretna quickly moved the ball and Bothwell made a 25-yard field goal with eight seconds left.

Down 40-37, the TBirds had good field position after the kickoff went out of bounds, but an incomplete pass and Harrison Weber sack later, and the game was over.

Bellevue West would go on to win out until the teams faced off again in the state quarterfinals, won 35-23 by Gretna. The Dragons would go on to lose 43-41 to Omaha Westside in the state championship game.

Heartbreak for Gretna fall sports in championship games

Both Gretna softball and football seasons ended in similar fashion: undefeated regular seasons spoiled on the final play of the state championship game.

In football, aside from the instant classic mentioned above and a few other close wins, the Dragons outscored opponents 506-196 on the way to their second straight state title appearance.

They met Omaha Westside again, after a 7-3 triumph for their first-ever state championship – which was later vacated due to the use of an ineligible player.

Like the unbelievable comeback against Bellevue West, the game itself reached the endzone of expectations and — like Forrest Gump — just kept on running.

Within three minutes of action, the championship game already had more points than last year’s meeting between the Warriors and Dragons.

Westside stormed ahead 21-7, but Flores found fellow senior — wide receiver Blayke Moore — for an 80-yard touchdown on the next play.

Flores threw a pair of first-half interceptions, the second setting the Warriors up for a field goal to extend the lead to 31-14 in the second quarter.

Senior Ethan Stuhr — normally a defensive end with little offensive action — caught a short pass from Flores to cut the deficit to ten heading into halftime.

A pair of touchdown runs by Flores and junior Isaiah Weber outpaced three more Westside field goals as the Dragons cut the deficit to 40-34.

After a quick stop, Gretna got the ball back, and Flores was folded in half but somehow still made a 54-yard pass to Moore. The deep pass set up another Weber run, this time from 14, and a Cameron Bothwell extra point gave Gretna the lead with 1:55 left.

Trailing 41-40, the Warriors began at their own 33 after a good return. Nine plays later, Alvano sent the game-winning field goal through the uprights, clinching their fourth Class A title and sending Gretna to defeat.

About a month earlier in Hastings, Gretna softball was dealt heartbreak at the end of a 34-0 regular season.

Led by dominant sophomore pitcher Alexis Jensen, the Dragons started with a 2-1 walk-off win over Omaha Marian.

As the season went on and both piled up wins — including a 9-1 Gretna win between the two in the final of the mid-season Metro Tournament — it began to become clear that the state championship would come down to the Dragons and Crusaders.

Both teams came into the state tournament undefeated (Gretna) or undefeated against all other opponents (Marian). Once there, the two teams cruised through their first two games before facing off in a game that would send one to the final and another into must-win mode.

The Crusaders eked by 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel (surprise, surprise) to end Gretna’s undefeated run.

But the Dragons were able to win an elimination game over Papio 4-3 to get into the championship against Marian for game four — and, if necessary, five — for all the marbles.

Senior third baseman Faith Mills — the Dragons’ heartbeat — opened the scoring with an RBI double, and broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth.

Ahead 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Gretna seemed poised to have Jensen close the door and continue the incredible spring success by the soccer teams.

But a two-run homer by Crusaders senior Rylinn Groff tied the game at 3 before her sister, Maddia, reached first on a hit-by-pitch.

Crusaders’ Brooklyn Kincaid laid down a bunt, but the throw by Mills from third got away from first base, and Groff headed for third.

The ball went further down the line, and Maddia turned for home. After tripping halfway to scoring the winning run, she was caught in a pickle, but dove for home anyway. The ball popped out of Mills’ glove, and the Crusaders won 4-3.