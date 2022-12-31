Championships, heartbreaks, records and thrills: Sarpy County 2022 year-in-review

Throughout 2022, Sarpy County was the home of many stellar storylines in the sports world. Championships were won (and heartbreakingly lost), records were set and one notable alum made a long awaited return to Omaha.

Familial feel to Gretna soccer, Papio South volleyball state championships

At Gretna in the spring, championships were won with relative ease by both the girls and boys teams. Both teams of Dragons were led in large part by two sets of siblings.

For the Gretna girls, the DeFini sisters – Savannah, London and Sonora — were all vital parts of the Dragons’ drive for their second straight state championships.

Going a perfect 21-0, Savannah finished second with 12 goals behind Nebraska Gatorade Girls Player of the Year Allison Marshall (15), whose own sister Megan was a key part of the Dragons state runner-up finish in softball.

Also second with 12 assists, Savannah is now playing soccer at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. London added nine goals and six assists, consistently providing pinpoint crosses and finishing her opportunities in front of net.

As a freshman, Sonora stepped up as one of Gretna’s dependable center backs, and even scored a pair of goals herself.

For the boys team, brothers Brett — Nebraska Gatorade Boys Player of the Year — and Maguire Perkins were integral to the Dragons’ dominant run to the state title, which finished with an 8-0 win over Omaha Westside.

Maguire finished third in the state with 25 goals scored, while Brett had 14 both of goals and assists, and was a free-kick specialist for Gretna.

All but Savannah DeFini will be back for the Dragons in the quickly-approaching spring season as the girls venture for a three-peat and the boys aspire to go back-to-back.

Outside of Gretna, current Papillion-La Vista senior Anna Sis and her "sis-ter," graduate Norah Sis — sophomore at Creighton — both had big years in volleyball.

Anna helped lead the Monarchs to a district title and an 11th-straight appearance in the state tournament — made the semifinals — while Norah won gold with the USA U-21 team in the Pan American Cup in Mexico this summer and earned several honors for Creighton.

At Papio South, the Dyrstad sisters — senior Kenzie, junior Kyla and freshman Kami — all provided valuable contributions for the Titans, who established a dynasty with their third state championship in four years.

Kenzie, committed to play at Rutgers University next fall, achieved 1,000 career assists, one of many milestones met at Papio South.

In Bellevue, sisters Breanne and Alisha McMurtry (Bellevue East), and twins Emma and Erin Loftus (Omaha Bryan) were leaders for their softball teams.

‘Cupsets’ drive Union Omaha to U.S. Open quarterfinals

With a pair of U.S. Open Cup upsets — or Cupsets — over Chicago Fire and Minnesota United, Union Omaha made a run to the quarterfinals of the national tournament.

The run began with a 2-1 win at Morrison Stadium on April 5 against League Two Des Moines Menace, and continued two weeks later with the first of two cupsets against Major League Soccer clubs.

After a late equalizer by Alex Touche to level the match 2-2 against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field in the 120th minute, the Owls won 5-4 on penalties, the winning kick coming from Dion Acoff.

On May 11, Union Omaha cruised past Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC 2-0, with goals from Noe Meza (team leader with nine goals in all competitions) and captain Connor Doyle.

Two weeks later, the Owls canceled out a fifth-minute goal at MLS club Minnesota United with a Hugo Kametani equalizer (45+1’) and Joe Brito winner (51’).

The magical run of cupsets ended on June 22 at a packed Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, against Sporting KC with a 6-0 loss.

Head coach Jay Mims has since retired, but many in and around Omaha will long remember the run made by Union Omaha in 2022.

College World Series a special time at Bellevue East

When June rolls around each year, Bellevue East’s Roddy Field is often right in the middle of the festivities by hosting practices for the teams participating in the College World Series.

This year, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Auburn all practiced at the classic field — which is one of few in the Omaha area that still has a dirt infield — to prepare for the CWS.

Ryne Fischer, Dan Bouska, Steve Jarrett and the rest of the grounds crew called it a special opportunity to organize the practices.

One month later, Don Kiviniemi — 34 years of service as an adviser and president in Class A Legion Baseball in Nebraska — was also recognized at the beginning of the American division of the Legion state tournament at Roddy Field.

“Don’s done so much for the Omaha community, for baseball, a lot of things that people will never see or understand that Don was able to give us an organized way of giving our high school kids a platform to be able to play baseball that is second to none in the country, it’s fantastic,” Chieftains baseball head coach Ian DeLaet said.

Instant classic between Bellevue West and Gretna as Dragons erase 23-point deficit

The best single game in all sports in the 2022 calendar year might have been the best football game in Nebraska state history.

Visiting Gretna, Bellevue West quickly fell behind 14-0 but answered with 16 to take a two-point lead at halftime.

As expected, Thunderbirds quarterback Danny Kaelin and Dragons QB Zane Flores both had passing touchdowns of at least 40 yards (Flores for 42 to Michael Scheef, Kaelin for 70 to Isaiah McMorris) and both cut through and went over the top of the opposing defense.

Aside from the 70-yard bomb, Kaelin utilized more short and intermediate passes, while Flores had five first-half passes of at least 20 yards.

Both quarterbacks also ran for touchdowns for two yards out, but a safety was the difference at halftime.

Backed up inside his own 10, Gretna punter Colin Sims had trouble with the snap and was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Kaelin’s keeper came just as the first-half clock expired, and Bellevue West took a 16-14 lead into the break.

Bellevue West’s offense ramped up even more early in the second half, as Dae’vonn Hall mossed his defender in the corner of the endzone. After an interception thrown by Flores, Gio Contreras was found over the middle by Kaelin for an 86-yard touchdown.

A drive ended with a short touchdown run by Contreras to give the TBirds a 37-14 lead with just seven minutes left in the game.

A touchdown pass from midfield from Flores to Moore cut the lead to 16, and after Dragons’ kicker Cameron Bothwell recovered his own onside kick, Gretna quickly got down to the one yard line.

Flores muscled the ball over the goalline, and passed to Moore for the two-point conversion to cut the TBirds’ lead to 37-29 with 4:49 remaining.

Bellevue West had a chance to put the game away with fourth-and-one at the Gretna 24 with about 2:30 left, but were stopped.

Gretna took over on downs, marched down to midfield and scored again on Flores’ fifth total touchdown, a long pass to Caleb Schnell. Moore made a fantastic catch in the back of the endzone on a second consecutive two-point conversion to tie the game at 37 with 1:18 left.

The TBirds had the ball for just eight seconds before the Dragons got the ball back at the Bellevue West 42 after a blocked punt.

Gretna quickly moved the ball and Bothwell made a 25-yard field goal with eight seconds left.

Down 40-37, the TBirds had good field position after the kickoff went out of bounds, but an incomplete pass and Harrison Weber sack later, and the game was over.

Bellevue West would go on to win out until the teams faced off again in the state quarterfinals, won 35-23 by Gretna. The Dragons would go on to lose 43-41 to Omaha Westside in the state championship game.

Many milestones as Titans establish dynasty, Monarchs make 30th straight state tournament

Papillion-La Vista softball earned their 30th straight appearance at the state tournament when they defeated Millard West in the District A-7 final to punch their ticket to Hastings.

“I think it was an amazing season. I mean, we made state for the 30th time in a row, 29th time in a row that we’ve won a first round game. We’ve been in the top three 26 out of 30 years. I think it’s a tribute to all the players and how hard they work and my assistant coaches. I’m just blessed to be a part of,” head coach Todd Petersen said after a 4-0 loss to Gretna on Oct. 14 ended their season.

Petersen has established the Monarchs as the premiere power in Nebraska high school softball, and the run should continue next year. Seniors Emma McGrath, Emmie Wills and Haley Wilwerding are likely to be the lone losses heading into next year.

Papio South volleyball has more losses to deal with, but will do so as the dynastic defending champions. Now with three state championships in four years, the Titans took care of Omaha Westside in four sets.

As a collective unit, the Titans also played at an incredibly high level in a 33-4 season, but had plenty of pressure after last year’s 40-0 team lost just four sets all season.

“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to perform at the same high level that we did last year,” junior outside hitter Lauren Medeck said. “But I think that by doing the mental training that we talked about, we kind of let that pressure go, of last season, and we said that this season is a new season and we just had to write our own story.”

That story ended in another Class A championship, and head coach Katie Tarman said winning was “a little emotional.”

“These kids are just something special,” Tarman said. “I can’t even explain how much heart that they showed. I just hope that kids saw them play like this. This is what it takes to be a champion, is putting that kind of heart and soul onto this floor and playing with such love for one another. That’s kind of our thing.”

The Titans also hosted the No. 1 team in the country, San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic during a nationally-televised girls volleyball invitational.

Along with Kenzie Dyrstad’s milestone of 1,000 assists, outside hitters Medeck and Stella Adeyemi both earned 1,000 career kills during the season.

The championship is Papio South’s sixth in school history.