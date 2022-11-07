Crawford to join OPS Athletic Hall of Fame three weeks before fight in Omaha

A graduate of Bryan High School remains ranked among the best professional boxers in the world.

Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is among nine Omaha Public Schools former athletics, coaches and administrators to be inducted as the 15th class of the OPS Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Bryan grad turned pro in 2008 and has held multiple world championships, including his reign as the WBO Welterweight Champion of the World since 2018.

Crawford will return to the ring Saturday, Dec. 10, at Omaha's CHI Health Center for a title fight against David Avanesyan, a Russian boxer who is considered the European welterweight champion.

Three weeks earlier, Crawford will join the OPS Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 19, at a banquet on the conference center side of the same venue.

The rest of the Class of 2022 are Paul Brown, Benson High; Chequetta (Bearfield) Jackson, Burke High; Akoy Agau, Central High; Adam Wright, North High; Cara Riggs, Northwest High; Jim Hartung, South High; Preston Love Jr., Tech High; and Tom Robertson, middle school honoree. Find more information at opshalloffame.com.