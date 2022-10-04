CROSS COUNTRY: Competitive friendship leads improving Trojans squad

Driven by a competitive friendship and athletes who “keep improving,” Platteview cross country girls won and boys finished second in a home meet on Monday, Oct. 3.

Lydia Stewart and Olivia Lawrence placed first and second in the girls’ run, with head coach Andrew Soneson saying Stewart has gotten the better of the two-time state medalist recently.

“Lydia has gotten Olivia more head-to-head, but they’re good friends,” Soneson said. “But they also have competitiveness and have gone back-and-forth.”

“We’re obviously really competitive, but it’s all out of love, because we’re such good friends,” Lawrence said. “We run with each other every practice, so it’s fun to have that competition. It’s not nerve-wracking because we’re going to be happy no matter who gets first or second.”

Stewart added that they “love pushing each other.”

“I think for me, it’s just the two of us doing our best and if she beats me, that’s amazing,” she said. “If I beat her, that’s awesome. It’s just as long as we both do our best and have fun.”

Lawrence added that they also motivate each other.

“She taps her leg and it’s just like motivation, like ‘Come on, teammate, you got this, you can push forward,’” Lawrence said, adding that she learned that from Stewart.

On Monday at a course that Soneson called one of the toughest in the state, both Stewart and Lawrence finished with sub-22 minute times, and Ayda Brandt joined the two in the top 10, finishing eighth.

Brandt, along with Chloe Winfield, hadn’t run cross country before the season, with Winfield joining three weeks before the season.

On the boys’ side, A.J. Raszler continued to lead the way, finishing in second place.

“A.J. has always been really talented,” Soneson said. “He's really stepped up, set a PR at every race. I was proud of him at the UNK meet, finishing third out of 300 runners. He has goals of placing high at state.”

The Trojans’ second through fourth place finishers, Dillon Romans, Zayden Edwards and Braden Neujhar, have also had “good times” throughout the season and benefitted from a final meet to prep for conference on Thursday and Districts next week.

“It’s bittersweet, the last time for JV runners,” Soneson said.

Monday’s race was the last for seniors Ean Davenport and Andrew Dierking.

Approaching conference, districts and the state tournament, Soneson said the Trojans boys have a “really tough” conference, while the district is really tough for the girls.

“As long as we keep improving, we have a good chance to qualify for state,” Soneson said.