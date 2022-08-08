CROSS COUNTRY: Different approaches for Titan teams after finishing 7th at state last year

Papio South boys and girls cross country teams have different approaches to the 2022 season after seventh place finishes at state last year.

“Last year we finished seventh at state, which was our lowest finish as a team at state in our program’s history,” girls head coach Jeremy Haselhorst said.

“Our goal as a program is to be a top-five team in the state year in and year out," Haselhorst said. "So our expectation is to get back to that level. The ladies have had a really quality summer and have the ability and work ethic to get us back to where we want to be.”

Junior Kaitlyn Swartz has stepped into a training leader role for the Titans and has been setting the tone at practice while making a big jump in her own ability.

Senior Isabel Clarke transferred back to Papio South after two years at Platteview, and Haselhorst said she is a great addition with the talent to push Swartz for the top spot.

Sophomore Marissa Garcia ran varsity as a freshman and has dialed in her focus and training over the summer.

“Her progress will be a big boost to our team,” Haselhorst said.

The Titans will have a lot of runners in new roles, and new leaders will have to emerge as they make the jump from JV to varsity to be a top-five runner on varsity.

“Physically they have the ability to perform in these new roles,” Haselhorst said. “The growth that will be critical to our team’s success is on the mental side. When our ladies start to believe that they belong and that they can do tough things, that’s when really good things will happen. It’s our job as coaches to help them develop that.”

The toughest challenge for the Titans is their inexperience outside of Swartz. Haselhorst expects the Titans to be a “slow developing team,” and said the necessary experience can only be gained from racing.

“I expect us to learn and grow from each early season racing opportunity,” he said. “Each racing opportunity will help shape who we want to be as a team this fall if we use it the right way.”

Like the girls, the Titans boys cross country finished seventh at state last season, but returns five of seven starters.

“This year’s squad is looking to improve greatly on that performance with some more experienced runners,” head coach Shannon Stenger said.

Of those experienced returning runners, seniors Bo Crews and Quin Karas, along with junior John Fiedler, stand out for Stenger.

“Typically, we are a very deep team with a nice top-five pack, but (we’re) looking for some of our more experienced runners to step up and be the front runners that this team needs at meets,” he said.

Stenger added that while he has challenged some runners to be front runners, the Titans will still need to maintain a strong pack behind the front runners to be successful at big meets.

“This means that our younger, less-experienced individuals from last season will need to step up and make a jump this season,” Stenger said.

The Titans season will begin at Walnut Creek Recreation Area on Saturday, Aug. 27, against at the Class of the Metro meet.