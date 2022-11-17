CROSS COUNTRY: Gretna's boys team competes at Nike regional in Sioux Falls

The Gretna boys cross country team competed at the Nike Cross Country regional at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The meet had schools from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin. Open divisions allow for any school to enter, and there is also a Rising Stars division that is only for middle school to high school sophomore athletes.

For the first time in Gretna Cross Country history, the boys team was selected to be in the championship race. In order to get into the championship race, a team has to be selected by the meet hosts. Teams are selected by the strength of their regular high school season.

"This team ran the fastest a Gretna cross country team has ever run at a meet, despite a stiff cold wind pushing the temperature into the teens," Dragons head coach Bryce Brunswig said.

In the race, six of seven Dragons set personal records, as the team finished 21st out of 30 teams.

Braden Lofquest: 16:08.3

Connor Reeson: 16:18.5

Gavin Luthi: 16:39.5

Cole Dobberstein: 16:47.4

Caleb Larsen: 16:51.9

Cole Johnson: 17:14.2

Eric Chatham: 18:23.0

Several other Gretna runners also competed: four boys (Brady Donahue, Elliot Reece, Jaxon Nielsen and Giovani Hallowell) and three girls (Kelsey Van Waart, Camryn Reeson and Erynn Graver) in the Rising Stars races, one boy in Open 1 (Jackson Reece) and three (Colton Westra, Davin Leege and Phoenix Fernau) in the Open 4 race.

Gretna previously wrapped up the season in Nebraska with a third-place finish for the boys at state on Oct. 21. The girls earned seventh.