CROSS COUNTRY: Three Trojans finish in top 20, Titan girls fourth at state

KEARNEY, Neb. – Platteview had three top-20 runners between the boys and girls races in Class C, and the Papillion-La Vista South girls finished fourth in Class A at the State Championship Meet on Friday, Oct. 21.

Trojan A.J. Raszler achieved the best finish ever for Platteview with second place in the boys Class C race. Fellow junior Olivia Lawrence achieved the best finish for Platteview girls with a fifth-place finish, and sophomore Lydia Stewart came in 17th.

Leading the Titan girls was junior Kaitlyn Swartz in fifth overall, with senior Izzie Clark not far behind in 20th. Sophomores Grace Baum, Mia Cooley and Marissa Garcia, and junior Kamryn Exner all finished in the top 50, while junior Payton Jorczak rounded out the Titan runners.

In their eighth-place finish, the Titan boys were led by juniors John Fiedler (18th) and Xaver Mallow (36th) and senior Quin Karas (31st). Junior Mason Langabee came in 42nd, and sophomore Matt Valenta and Andrew Schuler were just outside the top 50.

As the lone Papio girls runner, freshman Alexis Chadek finished ninth overall, and Ethan Mann represented the Papio boys, finishing 65th.