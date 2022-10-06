CROSS COUNTRY: Titans boys finish second, girls third at Metro Conference

Papio South took second and third in the boys and girls team standings at the Metro Conference Meet on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Even without their top runner, Bo Crews, the Titan boys were led by John Fiedler and Matt Valenta, who finished back-to-back in 12th and 13th.

“I didn’t think we could catch (winners) Millard West without Bo,” boys head coach Shannon Stenger said. “We thought we’d be in the second to fourth range, second if we ran really well, and I was happy with the way the guys ran. We have a strong pack, Bo hurts us, not having a front runner, we got a pretty good pack to follow him.”

Stenger likes the Titans’ depth, and said Fiedler and Valenta had big roles.

Quin Karas also earned a top-20 finish (18th), and Mason Langabee, Xavier Mallow and Victor Garza all finished within the top 35.

“Xavier Mallow, this was his first real varsity race this year, so he just kind of stepped up,” Stenger said. “Mason Langabee, he’s been varsity most of the year, but he’s been kind of sixth or seventh. Today, he was our fourth runner. So between Xavier and Mason, those guys have really stepped up today.”

The Titan girls were led by Kaitlin Swartz, who finished fourth overall, along with four other top-40 finishers (Izzie Clark, Kamryn Exner, Mia Cooley and Marissa Garcia).

Papio, meanwhile, finished ninth and tenth in the girls and boys races.

Sam Thompson was the highest finisher among the Monarch boys in 25th, and Alexis Chadek was best among the girls in tenth overall.

District cross country meets will be next Thursday.