Dallas Brass to perform with Papillion La Vista students

Dallas Brass, one of America’s foremost musical ensembles, is coming to Papillion on Friday, Sept. 10, to conduct master classes with Papillion La Vista students and perform in concert.

A concert celebrating the nation’s heritage through song will be held at 5 at the Papillion La Vista High School North Gymnasium, 402 E. Centennial Road. Concert tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at showtix4u.com/event-details/66648.

Members of the Dallas Brass will work with high school and middle school band students during the day then hold a concert featuring special performances by students from La Vista Middle School, Liberty Middle School and the PLHS Monarch Band.

Papillion La Vista High School invites the community to experience this exciting performance that incorporates a full complement of brass and percussion for a trip through American’s musical history from the time of George Washington to the present day, according to a news release.

There is definitely “something for everybody” from the musical masters such as Copland, Bernstein, Gershwin, Berlin, John Williams and Sousa; to bands like the Tijuana Brass and Chicago; and musical styles from Dixieland, swing, Broadway, folk, patriotic, pop and hip-hop.

Find more information on the Dallas Brass at dallasbrass.com.