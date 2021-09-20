 Skip to main content
Flores named Player of the Week at Midland
The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced that Taliyah Flores as one of two Midland University volleyball players named Player of the Week for contests played Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

Flores, a senior, from Papillion, continued her early-season dominance for Warriors as they remained unbeaten. In five matches, she tallied 79 kills (4.65 per set) and had a .343 hitting percentage. The former libero added 3.35 digs per set. She ranks second in the NAIA in total kills this season.

