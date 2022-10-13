FOOTBALL: Capitalizing on four first-half turnovers, Titans cruise to dominant win

Three first-half interceptions, one returned for six, and a fumble recovery led Papio South to a dominant 55-14 win at Bellevue East on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Chieftains tried to get fancy early, with a pass on a fake punt, and the Titans took advantage of good field position with a six-play drive resulting in a Kylan Connor touchdown run.

Titans junior QB Sam Schuler passed to James Mallory for the two-point conversion, and the Titans quickly got the ball back at their own 47.

Schuler then went over the top to a wide open Mallory on the next play for a touchdown.

Already ahead by 15, Owen Frederick grabbed his first interception of the night on a Mark Andeson pass on a double reverse pass.

"Owen's a great player," Titans head coach Tim Clemenger said. "It starts with with our D line up front getting a good pass rush, getting to the quarterback and then that's how we can get some of those interceptions. Owen is a really good defensive back and he's got a bright future."

Again on the first play after the turnover, the Titans scored on a 40-yard touchdown run by Derek Jones, who made a nice cut and had a burst of speed to find the endzone.

Clemenger added that it was "very important" to score right after turnovers.

Frederick made his presence known again early in the second quarter when he picked off a pass by Mason Chandler and returned the ball 94 yards for a touchdown.

"That felt great," Frederick said. "I had some good blocks and I tried cutting it back. So it felt great to get in the end zone."

The lone bright spot in the half for the Chieftains was a 92-yard touchdown pass from Chandler to Mark Anderson.

Down by 24 at the break, the Chieftains gave up another passing touchdown before Chandler found Anderson for a 75-yard touchdown.

Schuler finished with three passing touchdowns and one on the ground, but Clemenger said that the junior QB would tell you he "could have been better."

"There's some things tonight that he wishes he could have back or change and do better," Clemenger said. "I think obviously they're good enough to win the game. But yeah, we're gonna have to play a little bit better next week."

Bellevue East never got closer than 25 in the second half as Papio South rolled to a 55-14 win.

With the win, the Titans improve to 6-2 (2-1 District A2) and will host Bellevue West on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., while the Chieftains (4-4, 0-3) will play at Omaha South at the same time.