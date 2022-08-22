 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL: Gretna's Mason Goldman receives offer to play at Arizona State

  • 0
Mason Goldman

Gretna's Mason Goldman (58) celebrates Gretna's fourth-quarter touchdown against Omaha Westside during the Class A state championship game in 2021 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman got his biggest scholarship offer yet on Thursday when Arizona State made one to the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder.

Goldman told the Omaha World-Herald his offer is to play offensive line.

Goldman, part of the state’s top lines, got offers from Kansas, Memphis and Wyoming over the summer, as well.

Arizona State, which landed Lincoln Christian tight end Jared Bubak almost a decade ago, has aggressively offered prospects from the state since the arrival of head coach Herm Edwards.

ASU came close to landing Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms — now a freshman at Oklahoma — and made strong inroads with Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson, now a freshman at Oregon.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert