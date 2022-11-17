FOOTBALL: In-depth preview as Omaha Gross prepares for Class B final with confidence

One team will be making their first trip to Memorial Stadium in a decade on Tuesday, while another returns as defending Class B state champions.

When No. 2 Omaha Gross Catholic (12-0) makes the trip down to Lincoln, it will be their first since winning in 2012. No. 1 Bennington (12-0), meanwhile, returns with a 25-game winning streak.

But based on confidence levels, one would think Gross was coming into the game with the streak and defending a title.

“We know that they're a very good team, but I like the way we match up with them,” Cougars junior quarterback Colby Duncan said. “It's gonna be a dogfight, but if we just stay true to our plan, our script, we’ll be good.”

“(The Badgers) have a lot of finesse, but they’re not very physical,” senior running back Jake Garcia said. “So we’re gonna give them everything they got and they’re not gonna know what’s coming.”

Gross head coach Tom Van Haute added that it’s not about who their opponent is, but how they get better.

Both teams have run the table this year, with the Cougars’ closest win being a 21-14 victory over Elkhorn that set the tone on Sept. 8. The Badgers’ narrowest margin of victory was 21-7 at Elkhorn North on Oct. 14, but they led 21-0 at the end of the third quarter.

Gross is led by a “cohesive and balanced” offensive line made up of four seniors and two three-year starters, Carson Almgren and Sal Nacarelli.

Almgren and Nacarelli both play on the defensive line as well, and are joined on the o-line by fellow seniors Sam Conova, center, and Casey Braun, tackle. The opposite tackle, Ryan Weiss, is the lone junior.

After enduring some tough seasons, the offensive line now paves the way for 1,850-yard running back Garcia, and protects Duncan.

“This year, as opposed to coaching who to block, it’s the nuances of line play, which has been the exciting part as the offensive line coach,” Van Haute said. “Teaching those little intricate details to the kids and seeing them grasp them and use them in games and really excel.

“That's been probably the most exciting thing to watch with this group, is to kind of take the next step and do some higher-level things out there.”

Garcia has also scored 25 touchdowns on the ground, and is supported by 19 rushing touchdowns combined from Duncan, Charlie Paladino, Owen Brennan and Tommy Gilbert.

“They make an opportunity for us to make big plays and then they help (Colby) pass the ball. He's got lots of time all the time,” Garcia said.

Duncan has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,574 yards, 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Six different receivers have at least 100 yards, with junior Westin Miller-Ayivi leading the way with 20 receptions for 457 yards and four touchdowns. Seniors Jackson Drake and Brennan are close behind with 33 receptions for 647 yards and 10 touchdowns combined.

Brennan was a major key to the Cougars’ 49-35 semifinal win over Scottsbluff, running in a touchdown and scoring another on a pick-six.

“We've been working really hard all summer, even in the spring and last winter, we've been in the weight room and building ourselves up, getting stronger,” Brennan said. “And every single team that we've seen, we've been more physical than, and Scottsbluff was a really big test for us and we prevailed and I think that kind of proved us.”

For Bennington, the offense is led by seniors Trey Bird and Nicholas Colvert.

Bird, the quarterback, has completed a tick short of 60% of his passes for 2,207 yards, 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while also running for 320 yards and four TDs. Bird’s main target is senior Isaac Conner with 60 receptions for 1,012 yards and 13 touchdowns.

On the ground, running back Colvert has 203 carries for 1,626 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Both defensive units will have to slow down opponents that average 369 total yards and 39 points per game (Gross) and 397 total yards and 40.5 points per game (Bennington). However, both defenses have been up to the task so far.

“We have some nice wrinkles that we got put together for them,” Van Haute said. “I think setting the tone early on in the game is going to be huge for us. You know, getting a couple of stops and taking advantage of that.”

The Badgers allow 209.8 total yards and just 7.5 points per game, while the Cougars have limited opponents to 238.8 total yards and 10 points per game.

Both teams have defended better against the pass, with interceptions being the key. Gross has 15, led by Drake with three, and 14 for Bennington, led by Westin Beck with four.

In the back seven, the Cougars have several two-way players, including defensive backs Paladino, Drake and Ben Rice, and linebackers Ethan Le, Brennan, Garcia and leading tackler Henry Nosbisch.

The junior linebacker said reading his keys will be most important to continue Gross’ success.

“I give all my credit to the linemen, they put me in good positions,” Nosbisch said. “But yeah, if I keep reading the plays, I think it'll be good.”

Like the offensive line (with several of the same players) the defensive line also plays with cohesion. Nacarelli and Almgren have 78 total tackles combined, and Gilbert (plays RB on offense) has 54.

For Bennington, Beck is joined by Owen Douglas, Gunnar Lym and Kyler Lauridsen with multiple interceptions. The latter two and also one and two in the Badgers’ leaderboard for total tackles, with 95 (Lauridsen) and 87 (Lym) each.

Fellow linebacker Benjamin Gilliland and end Ethan Nguyen, along with Lauridsen, have also created havoc for opposing QBs, racking up 13 total sacks. Outside of those three alone, the Badgers have six sacks, which is one more than the Cougars.

“We've been doing a lot of watching film and scouting a lot and they got some dudes on their team but I like our guys too,” Duncan said.

On special teams, both kickers have missed just five extra points combined, but Cougars’ kicker Alex Kosse is just 1-3 on field goals. Badgers senior Vaughn Anderson is 8-10 with a long of 35 yards.

Punting favors Gross’ John Streit, who averages 36.8 yards per punt with a long of 71, compared to Bennington’s Lennox Hughes with an average of 34.3 and long of 57.

Tuesday night’s Class B final kicks off at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln at 7:15 p.m.