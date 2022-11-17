FOOTBALL: In-depth preview of Monday's rematch between Gretna and Westside

Monday will bring a much-anticipated rematch as No. 2 Gretna faces No. 1 Omaha Westside in the Class A State Championship Game at Memorial Stadium at 7:15 p.m.

At this point, everyone knows the story: the Dragons made a late defensive stand to defeat the Warriors 7-3 in last year’s final, but the program’s first Class A title was vacated.

Going into this year’s final, Gretna is approaching it like any other game, even with all that surrounds it.

“Our goal is to go 1-0,” senior defensive end Korver Demma said. “We're gonna practice really hard this week and leave it all out in the field Monday.”

“We're just really focused on our practices,” senior two-way lineman Mason Goldman said. “We don't really listen too much to social media or anything the news says about this game, we just know that if we play together as a team, we got a good shot. That’s all we care about.”

Senior quarterback Zane Flores added that the Dragons aim to “tune out” the noise and focus on what will put them into the best position to win. Putting together four quarters will also be key.

“There were a lot of games throughout the season where we had a good first half or good second half but these last few games we've been starting to put it all together,” he said.

The Warriors come into the game at 11-1 after a 38-7 decimation of Grand Island in the semifinals, with their lone loss coming at North Platte, 21-17, on Sept. 30.

With the sting of last year’s defeat exacerbated by Gretna’s use of an ineligible player, Westside will be hungry for their second title out of four straight championship game appearances.

But the Dragons are perhaps even better than last year, and, as with the Warriors, the quarterback-led offense has taken a big stride forward. The Dragons have also been taking steps forward even throughout the playoffs, with improvements focused around getting focused and growing together as a group.

“On certain plays, everybody would be doing their job, but somebody missed an assignment,” Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said. “And we were able to kind of get a little bit more of everybody on the same page. At this time of year you have to because you're facing good opponents.”

Oklahoma State commit Flores said if the offense isn’t going, the defense has been there to make a big play and create energy.

Flores leads the way for a Dragons offense averaging 42 points per game (averaged 33 last year) and has completed 66% of his passes for 2,703 yards, breaking the Class A career passing yards record earlier this season. With 28 touchdowns and four interceptions, Flores has continued to pick apart defenses.

To do the same against Westside, Flores said he will need to account for Westside’s athletes on defense.

“All over the field, they’ve got athletes everywhere,” he said. “They've had a super good defense all year. So for us, we just need to stick to ourselves. We need to be super detailed in everything we do. We can't get sloppy and we got to take care of the football.”

Eight touchdowns have been thrown to Blayke Moore, and the majority of his throws have gone to fellow seniors Caleb Schnell and Tyson Boganowski. The three receivers have combined for 1,812 yards and 19 touchdowns on 138 receptions.

Moore and Boganowski are also threats in the kick return game, with 232 yards combined.

Like his QB counterpart, Flores has also gotten it done with his legs (though not to quite the same level), running 71 times for 210 yards and nine touchdowns.

Westside junior Anthony Rezac, meanwhile, has picked up where his older brother Dominic, now at Vanderbilt, left off last year on the ground, and maintained his performance in the air.

Rezac has rushed for 1,040 yards and 18 touchdowns on 138 carries, backed-up by a three-headed beast of a backfield with Curt Cubrich, Jahmez Ross and Ty Dingman (262 carries for 1,552 yards and 23 touchdowns combined).

Gretna two-way lineman Mason Goldman said while the Dragons hadn’t talked much specifically about defending Rezac before Tuesday’s practice, he does know they will need to keep him contained.

“Just keeping him in check, we don't want him to run all over us, obviously,” Goldman said.

Demma added that Rezac is a “very good athlete” that they respect.

“We're just gonna do our best to keep him in the pocket,” the Nebraska preferred walk-on commit said. “And if he scrambles around, we’re just gonna have to chase him down and use our speed on defense, nothing’s really changing. He's a great athlete, all respect to him. It's gonna be a fun time trying to try to compete with him.”

Aside from Flores, Gretna’s ground game largely depends on junior Isaiah Weber, who has 128 carries for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns. Weber missed nearly a month after an injury against Papio South on Oct. 6, returning for the Dragons’ 35-23 quarterfinal win over Bellevue West.

In his absence -- and relief throughout the season -- senior Justin Myers ran for 36 carries for 265 yards and two TDs.

With both offenses averaging at least 41 points per game, the defenses will have their hands full to even get close to replicating last year’s defensive battle in the final.

Myers is second on the Dragons in total tackles (78), behind Ethan Stuhr (87), who recovered and returned a fumble over 60 yards to put away the Bellevue West quarterfinal.

Leading the defensive line are Demma (11 sacks, 69 total tackles) and Mason Goldman (three sacks, 45 total tackles).

In the secondary, Alex Wilcoxson and Alex Runge have nine interceptions combined, half of Gretna’s total. Along with high interception numbers, the Dragons also have 12 fumble recoveries.

“We just got to do our jobs and put ourselves in position to make big plays in those moments when the ball does pop out,” Demma said. “I’m not saying that will or won’t happen, but if we do our job and we do it right, I feel we're going to be in pretty good shape, if they do turn over the ball, to capitalize off of it.”

The Warriors have thrown just four interceptions, but have lost 11 fumbles.

Westside’s defense depends mostly on linebackers Cubrich and Beau Ryan, who have 90 total tackles each. Ryan also has five sacks, and the defense has forced 10 turnovers (seven INTs, three fumbles).

The Warriors have allowed 3,456 total yards (1,851 passing, 1,605 rushing), and the Dragons 3,019 (1,932 passing, 1,087 rushing).

Special teams favor Westside, led by kicker Tristan Alvano, who is 11-15 on field goals (67-69 on extra points) with a longest kick of 57 yards. Gretna’s Cameron Bothwell is more efficient (6-8 on field goals, 64-65 on extra points) but has a long of just 31 yards.

The Warriors also have the edge in punting, as Martin Mormino has an average of 41.1 yards and long of 63, while Bothwell averages 34 and has a long of 54 yards.

Westside has 811 total return yards compared to Gretna’s 443.

Whatever happens in Monday’s final, it is sure to deliver a competitive battle for the biggest prize in Nebraska high school football. And this time, the winner will get to hold on to the trophy.