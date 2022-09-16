FOOTBALL: Jones' dominance leads Titans to 51-14 win over Burke

A dominant performance by senior Devyn Jones led Papio South to a come-from-behind 51-14 win over Omaha Burke in the Titans’ Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 16.

From the start, Jones was a difference-maker for the Titans, recording two tackles for loss on the opening Omaha Burke drive.

But Jones’ Titans teammates took a bit longer to get into the game, falling behind 14-0 on a pair of Mason Jones touchdown runs before the end of the first quarter.

“We knew they played hard, and we knew they had really good athletes,” Titans head coach Tim Clemenger said. “But we also knew that we didn’t need to panic, that if we played our game plan than we’d be in good shape.”

Jones said the Titans “didn’t really make any adjustments,” but simply had to lock in their focus.

Facing fourth-and-nine in a moment that easily could have shifted the momentum further into Burke’s control, Titans quarterback Sam Schuler found Royceon Skogerboe with a screen pass, and the junior receiver ran 34 yards down the sideline for the opening touchdown.

Skogerboe said it felt “really good” to score his second varsity touchdown.

“(It felt) amazing, everybody cheering my name on the sideline,” Skogerboe said.

Throughout the game, the junior receiver also had several big kick returns, and said he simply followed his blocks and found the holes.

“The receivers, we do a lot of edge blocking in practice, we were working on that a lot, and I think we did a really good job executing that on the whole,” he said.

Clemenger added that in addition to the touchdown reception and long kick returns, Skogerboe is also a “really good edge blocker.”

Schuler passed to Kylan Connor for the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to six.

After that, it was the Devyn Jones show. Again on fourth down, Schuler released a screen pass, this time finding Jones, who ran 30 yards down the middle of the field for a game-tying touchdown.

On the Bulldogs’ next drive, Jones forced and recovered a fumble, giving the Titans the ball at the opponents’ 44.

“I told the kids at halftime, I said if I ever have a son, I’m gonna name him Devyn Jones Clemenger, because this kid is a freaking beast,” Clemenger said. “He’s awesome.”

A few plays later, Jones split the middle of the field and dove for the goal line on a 22-yard touchdown run to give the Titans a 20-14 lead, which they maintained heading into halftime.

“A lot of it was just because my o-line, they worked their asses off and they were hard-working, so I always make sure to love them up because it wouldn’t be possible without them,” Jones said.

Jones added a third TD run from 28 yards out, Connor punched it in from the one on fourth and goal, Schuler passed to Keenan Flannery for a 64-yard touchdown and ran for another as the Titans sliced through the Burke defense.

Forcing three second-half turnovers (five total) and scoring with ease, Papio South cruised to a 51-14 win to improve to 4-1.

"It was really good getting those turnovers because it's been a while," Clemenger said. "We haven't really gotten very many turnovers this year. So that was a point of emphasis we had this week."

The win also means the Titans bounce back with confidence after a 41-7 loss to Elkhorn South last Friday.

"It was a tough loss," Jones said. "But after this game, it definitely boosts our confidence more and it'll help us go into the season further. And then the bye week is a good time to get all rested and get ready for the end of the season, just preparing for the playoffs."

The Titans have a bye week before they face Omaha South on the road Friday, Sept. 30.

“4-1 is awesome, having a bye week is awesome,” Clemenger said. “Getting set up for district play, we’re in a good spot right now moving forward. Time to heal up and yeah, it feels good to get back on the winning streak.”

Skogerboe added the Titans will still be working hard.

“It may be a bye week, but we’re still going to be prepared,” he said.