FOOTBALL: Key defensive plays, strong running lead Titans to drubbing of rival Monarchs

Two key defensive plays and a strong rushing attack led Papillion-La Vista South to a 29-3 drubbing of their rival Papio Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.

The Monarchs opened the scoring with a 36-yard field goal by Ethan Watkins to close out a nine-play drive.

Cornerback Aiden Payne, who would later grab a key interception, said the Titans made the necessary adjustments after the opening drive.

“They only had one game under their belt, so they came out with some new stuff that we weren’t prepared for,” Payne said. “But at the end of the day, we switch it back to where we want to go and we pound the ball where we wanted to.”

Defense was the strength for both teams, until two minutes remained in the second quarter when a screen pass by Sam Schuler found Trace Marco, who broke a few tackles and outran the Monarchs defense for a 38-yard touchdown.

"The first half, it wasn't a very explosive start like we're used to," senior offensive lineman Henri Supenski said.

Schuler punched the ball in for the two-point conversion to give the Titans an 8-3 lead with 1:57 left in the half.

"The way our offense is structured, with Devyn Jones and our line, it makes it really easy on me. I don't have to do too much," Schuler said. "Trace is one of our leaders. I love Trace, he's awesome. He tends to make big plays when big plays are needed. So he did it again today."

Two key defensive plays separated the Titans from the Monarchs. First, Payne intercepted Tavien Pirtle in the endzone as Papio threatened to take the lead. That led to an 8-yard touchdown run by Devyn Jones, who scored again on a 3-yard run after a fumble recovery by Ayden Barnby.

Titans head coach Tim Clemenger said he didn’t know which was more important, but the interception especially stopped the Monarchs’ momentum.

“I think if they would have scored there we would have been on our heels a little bit,” Clemenger said. “But we got that, went down and scored. They came out and the first or second play we got that turnover and then I think that was probably the play of the game right there.”

"I think it switched the momentum," Barnby added. "Once we got going, they couldn't stop us. We kept rolling, all the hard work started to pay off and they couldn't stop us."

The Titans added a fourth touchdown on a run by Kylan Connor, and cruised to a 29-3 win.

“We prepare for it all summer,” junior quarterback Sam Schuler said. “It’s one of the biggest games we play all year. It means a whole lot to our team to go win this one. It’s a big deal.”

After losing the last two matchups, senior offensive lineman Henri Supenski called it a take back.

"It's good to have it all back on the right team," he said.

In front of a packed Foundation Field, Clemenger added that the game is "awesome for our community."

"It's easy to say that when you win, but I grew up here, I was born and raised here, kindergarten through 12th grade," Clemenger said. "Coached here, taught here, so it's a really cool thing to be a part of this and one night both sides of the district can come together and have some fun."

With the win, Papio South improves to 3-0 and heads into a tough short week as they face Elkhorn South on the road next Thursday at 7 p.m.

"Elkhorn South is always super well-coached and they play hard, so that's what we'll expect," Clemenger said.

The Monarchs drop to 0-2 and will host Lincoln South next Friday at 7 p.m.

Scoring summary

Papio 36-yard field goal GOOD (Ethan Watkins) (3-0 Monarchs, 6:29 first quarter)

Papio South 38-yard touchdown pass (Sam Schuler to Trace Marco; 2-point attempt good on run by Schuler) (8-3 Titans, 1:57 second quarter)

Papio South 8-yard touchdown run (Devyn Jones) (Extra point GOOD, Christian Campbell) (15-3 Titans, 2:33 third quarter)

Papio South 3-yard touchdown run (Jones) (Extra point GOOD, Campbell) (22-3 Titans, 0:43 third quarter)

Papio South 3-yard touchdown run (Kylan Connor) (Extra point GOOD, Campbell) (29-3 Titans, 4:17 fourth quarter)