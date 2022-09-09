FOOTBALL: Kuhl totals 5 TDs as Platteview cruises to 48-13 win over Nebraska City

Platteview took advantage of a couple of first quarter miscues by Nebraska City as senior quarterback Jared Kuhl totaled five touchdowns in a 48-13 win at home on Friday, Sept. 9.

The Trojans were cruising down the field on their opening drive, eating up nearly seven minutes of clock, but went for it on fourth and goal and were stopped at the two-yard-line.

They then forced a three-and-out by the Pioneers, and on the ensuing punt, Oscar Gonzalez had trouble with the snap and was tackled at the Pioneers’ two.

Senior quarterback Jared Kuhl punched the ball in on the first play to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Platteview senior Alex Draper fell on a pitch that went awry, and the Trojans took over at the Pioneers’ 22. Four plays later, Kuhl ran the ball in from five yards out to extend the lead to 14.

In the second quarter, the Trojans added to their lead with a shovel pass from Kuhl to senior Dezmond Straatman that went for 46 yards.

Nebraska City responded with a four-yard run by Baylor Poston, but a 13-yard touchdown pass from Kuhl to Draper with 3:09 left in the half gave the Trojans a 27-7 lead at the break.

Kuhl added his third touchdown pass of the night with a 49-yard strike to a wide-open Draper just two minutes into the second half.

A 2-yard touchdown run by Ethan Golda 44 seconds into the fourth capped a time-consuming drive to give the Trojans a 34-point lead.

Both teams scored garbage time touchdowns, but the Trojans cruised to a 48-13 win to improve to 3-0.

Next up for Platteview is a road game at Aurora on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Scoring summary

PLA: Jared Kuhl 2 yd run (Ethan Nelson kick) 7-0 Trojans, 1:21 first quarter

PLA: Kuhl 5 yd run (Nelson kick) 14-0 Trojans 0:09 first quarter

PLA: Kuhl 46 yd pass to Dezmond Straatman (Nelson kick no good) 20-0 Trojans, 10:13 second quarter

NC: Baylor Poston 4 yd run (Gonzalez kick) 20-7 Trojans, 7:59 second quarter

PLA: Kuhl 13 yd pass to Alex Draper (Nelson kick) 27-7 Trojans, 3:09 second quarter

PLA: Kuhl 49 yd pass to Draper (Nelson kick) 34-7 Trojans, 10:01 third quarter

PLA: Ethan Golda 2 yd run (Nelson kick) 41-7 Trojans, 11:16 fourth quarter

PLA: Owen Stehlik 4 yd pass to Reiman Zebert (Jimmy Orellana kick) 48-7 Trojans, 5:39 fourth quarter

NC: Baylor Poston 2 yd run (kick no good) 48-13 Trojans, 3:26 fourth quarter