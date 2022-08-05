FOOTBALL: Monarchs expecting to be strong, athletic in quest to make playoffs

This fall, the main expectation for the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs will be to be strong and athletic and make the playoffs after a 4-6 finish last year.

“We always have a goal to be a competitive team in the Metro Conference and to make the playoffs every year,” head coach Tim Williams said. “We feel that if we keep those goals that good things happen for us.”

The Monarchs will get “good senior leadership” on the offensive and defensive lines from Jace Wheeler, Levi Widdowson and Kevin Harrer.

Senior receivers Braelin Morton (one reception for 10 yards, six tackles) and Christian Valadez-Fuentes (two receptions for 28 yards, five tackles) will provide leadership for the Monarch receivers and secondary.

As freshmen last year, Owen Bogacz (six receptions for 102 yards) and Isaac Pamaran (seven receptions for 59 yards and started at cornerback on defense later in the season last year) played significant minutes in the Monarchs receiver core.

“They will return with a lot of experience,” Williams said.

At quarterback, juniors Octavian Pirtle and Brock Rahl are battling for the starting spot to replace Nick Chanez, who was 126-211 for 1,641 yards, 16 TDs and nine INTs.

“We have a young team that we really like,” Williams said. “Both of these kids have done a good job this summer.”

Pirtle (1-5 for five yards) and Bahl (1-1 for 23 yards) will be joined in the backfield by returning junior running back starter Payton Prestito.

“He is a worker and we love him at that spot,” Williams said.

Prestito split time with Caleb Walker (103 carries for 508 yards and four TDs), racking up 120 carries for 678 yards and eight TDs, and catching five passes for 80 yards and one TD.

“We have some additions to our school like Travis Hines II and Isaac Gonzales who have already made a big impact on our team,” Williams said. “Others to look at are our tight ends -- (junior) Eric Ingwerson and (sophomore) Casey Popish. These two have great futures ahead of them both on offense at tight end and on defense as a defensive end and linebacker.”

Williams added that Kale Johnson will be added to that list of players as he is “really getting better every day on offense and defense.”

On defense, Papio will have to replace the five leading tacklers, who combined for 173 total tackles, 51.5 for loss (led by Will Hubert with 29 and 12.5 sacks).

Junior Cal Price and senior John Brase lead the returning players with 27 total tackles each.

The Monarchs hope for the seniors to “work their tails off” to provide leadership for the younger players to become more quickly acclimated to varsity competition compared to other years.

“They have done a good job this summer doing that and we are very happy about all of that progress,” Williams said. “We will need to overcome our lack of varsity experience from a lot of our kids. We look forward to seeing them grow this season! It will be a great ride!”

The ride will begin Friday, Aug. 26, as the Monarchs host Millard North. After that, the Monarchs will face cross-town rival Papio South away (Sept. 2), host Lincoln Southeast (Sept. 9) and Lincoln Southwest (Sept. 16), travel to Omaha Benson (Sept. 23), host Omaha Burke (Sept. 30), travel to Omaha Central (Oct. 7), host Creighton Prep (Oct. 14) and travel to North Platte (Oct. 21).