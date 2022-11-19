FOOTBALL: Offensive line paved the way for Cougars' return to Lincoln

The signs were there for Omaha Gross a year ago.

In the first round of the 2021 playoffs, the Cougars gave undefeated Plattsmouth a four-quarter game before losing 19-13.

It was encouraging, despite the team’s 4-6 finish. As offensive lineman Carson Almgren said, “It showed we could compete with the big dogs.”

The Cougars gained validation three games into this season. When Almgren, Sal Nacarelli and their buddies went toe-to-toe up front with Elkhorn. Gross won 21-14 with a late touchdown drive.

“It proved ourselves physically,” Nacarelli said. “A team like that, they’re going to load up the box running the ball straight at you, they’re going to load the box to try to stop the run.

“It just proves that we can dominate any game.”

Nine wins later, the smallest Class B school is undefeated and in the state championship game for the first time in a decade. A program hoping it can be state champ for the first time since 2012.

Between it and a second Class B title on Tuesday, Nov. 22, is Bennington (12-0), the defending champions with a 25-game winning streak.

Blocking for three-time 1,000-yard rusher Jake Garcia and 1,574-yard passer Colby Duncan are Sam Canova at center, Almgren and Nacarelli at guard and Casey Braun and Ryan Weiss at tackle. All are seniors but Weiss. At 245 pounds, Braun is the lightest of the five. He’s also the only first-year starter.

Almgren and Nacarelli are three-year starters and start on the defensive line, too. Canova has started since the end of his sophomore year. Weiss is a two-year starter.

“We’re definitely a cohesive group,” Almgren said. “Me, Sam and Sal have been playing together like since third grade, and then Casey and Ryan Weiss are just excellent additions to our offensive line.

“We’re all best friends off the field and it correlates on the field, and we’re great communicators, and we know what we’re doing out there and we do it well.”

Gross coach Tom Van Haute said the seniors took their lumps two years ago.

“But I could see the potential that they had,” Van Haute said. “This is without question the most cohesive group that I’ve had in my time here. They balance each other out so well. They communicate.

“Even if we do miss an assignment, there’s a guy that cleans it up for us, and it’s made my job pretty easy this season.”

Van Haute, a former Cougar lineman himself, said having a group that has not only their talent but also experience is a luxury to have.

“This year, as opposed to coaching who to block, it’s the nuances of line play, which has been the exciting part as the offensive line coach,” Van Haute said.

“Teaching those little intricate details to the kids and seeing them grasp them and use them in games and really excel,” the coach said. “That’s been probably the most exciting thing to watch with this group, is to kind of take the next step and do some higher-level things out there.”

The Gross head coach added that knowing those intricate details is “everything” for a game with as much on the line as the state championship game.

“I think that we’re clicking pretty well on all cylinders on both sides of the ball,” Van Haute said.

Nacarelli said he saw the pieces coming together during summer team camp. The looks the scout team provides, he said, have been better than what happens in some games.

“And then after the Elkhorn game, when we went up against one of the better lines in the state, I knew we had it then.”

Duncan, a junior, started the final three games of 2021 due to an injury. He has thrown for 1,547 yards and 18 touchdowns, spreading most of his 86 completions to five receivers.

“Colby has got a great mentality. He’s a great captain, great leader on the field,” Almgren said. “He stays calm, and when those teams like to load up the box on us, we have the chance to go over the top, and it just makes our whole offense complete. It’s almost unstoppable at that point.”

The junior quarterback added that the line creates big holes for the Cougars offense.

“Our big boys up front, just mean, dirty dudes and they just let us do our work, keep us safe,” Duncan said.

Garcia, a senior, has run for 1,850 yards and 25 touchdowns on 181 carries.

“They make an opportunity for us to make big plays and then they help (Colby) pass the ball. He’s got lots of time all the time,” Garcia said.

It’s been a long wait for Gross to have a game as meaningful this late in the season. The alums are pumped, Almgren said.

“My parents, being alumni, they talk about how their friends, the people they went to school with back in the ’90s and ’80s, are very excited, too, and they want us to succeed just as badly as we do,” he said. “There’s just been a lot of excitement. South O is rallying around us.”