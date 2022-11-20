FOOTBALL: 'One last ride' as a one-team town for Gretna in Class A final

When Gretna takes on Omaha Westside in Monday’s Class A football state championship game, it will be the last time they play as a town unified with one team.

For decades, the community of Gretna has been a one-team town, but now faces a multitude of finales. With Gretna East opening for the 2023-24 academic year, the freshman and sophomore classes will soon be divided into Dragons and Griffins.

“It’s tough,” Dragons head coach Mike Kayl said. “It’s hard to really think about for us, we got to focus on the game. But it’s something special because of what this team has done and how the community has supported us and there will always be support for this school and to schools down the road. So one more time for this one unit, to try to just leave it on the field.”

In athletics, the Dragons have become a Class A dynasty in less than five years since the town’s explosive growth led to the bump from Class B.

Boys basketball made the state semifinals, girls soccer has won state back-to-back titles and were joined by the boys team this spring.

This fall, boys cross country finished third at state and the softball team went 36-0 before finishing runners-up at this year’s state tournament.

“Monday is going to be a special night,” Gretna athletic director Matt Curtis wrote. “It’s a pretty big deal for our coaches, players, and community to be going back to Lincoln to defend our championship. With this being the final year for one high school in our district, this game does feel like a carries just a little more of a nostalgic feeling.

“We are excited to, once again, represent our Gretna Public School system and our Gretna community Monday night. I might be a little biased, but you would be hard pressed to find a community that supports their schools like the Gretna community does.”

But the most prominent draw has been the football team. Although their first Class A state championship was vacated due to a transfer violation, the Dragons won 18 straight games on the field leading into this year’s final.

This year, senior quarterback Zane Flores has continued to lead the offense, breaking the Class A career passing yards record as No. 2 Gretna rolled into the final against No. 1 Westside.

For the Oklahoma State commit, the opportunity to lead Gretna as one team for the last time is “super special.”

“Obviously, we wanted to have a season at this game. And to have the full support of one community supporting the one school, it means a lot.”

Another senior, two-way lineman Mason Goldman, who fields six Power Five offers, said the final is “huge.”

“It’s actually huge for us because we’ve all been playing with each other since like third grade,” Goldman said. “And knowing that it’s gonna split up is kind of sad, but we just want to give the fans one more game as one school. So it’s really nice to represent this community.”

Korver Demma, a senior committed to Nebraska as a preferred walk-on, said the Dragons have “something to play for” against Westside.

“One last ride with my brothers I’ve been playing with since seventh grade,” Demma said. “One last ride for this town as one team. I mean, what more can you ask for.”