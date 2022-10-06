FOOTBALL: Pair of turnovers cut Papio South rally short against Gretna

Two key turnovers in the third quarter dented Papio South's chances to upset No. 1 Greta, as the Titans lost 41-27 at home on Thursday, Oct. 6.

After falling behind 27-6 in the first half, the Titans fought back to score back-to-back touchdowns on runs by Devyn Jones, and the home team had the ball again, when senior defensive end Korver Demma stepped up.

Titans quarterback Sam Schuler dropped back to pass, and Demma was one-on-one with the quarterback on a screen pass.

"We needed a spark to get us going and we got a couple of sparks right after halftime, but it just wasn't enough," Titans head coach Tim Clemenger said. "The pick six was was pretty important in swinging the game. Tough to dig out."

Down 14, the Titans lost a snap and Demma recovered at the end of the third.

Gretna QB and Oklahoma State commit Zane Flores threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Blayke Moore to bury the Titans by three touchdowns.

Titan juniors Sam Schuler and Roy Skogerboe connected on a four-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left to close a 41-27 loss.

"The kids didn't quit. I thought the effort was there, just made too many mistakes," Clemenger said.

Next up, the 5-2 (1-1 District A2) Titans host Bellevue East (4-2, 0-1) on Thursday, Oct. 13.