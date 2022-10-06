 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL: Pair of turnovers cut Papio South rally short against Gretna

  • 0
Sam Schuler

Papio South junior Sam Schuler (middle) passes during the Titans' 41-27 loss to Gretna on Thursday, Oct. 6.

 Peter Burtnett

Two key turnovers in the third quarter dented Papio South's chances to upset No. 1 Greta, as the Titans lost 41-27 at home on Thursday, Oct. 6.

After falling behind 27-6 in the first half, the Titans fought back to score back-to-back touchdowns on runs by Devyn Jones, and the home team had the ball again, when senior defensive end Korver Demma stepped up.

Titans quarterback Sam Schuler dropped back to pass, and Demma was one-on-one with the quarterback on a screen pass.

"We needed a spark to get us going and we got a couple of sparks right after halftime, but it just wasn't enough," Titans head coach Tim Clemenger said. "The pick six was was pretty important in swinging the game. Tough to dig out."

Down 14, the Titans lost a snap and Demma recovered at the end of the third.

People are also reading…

Gretna QB and Oklahoma State commit Zane Flores threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Blayke Moore to bury the Titans by three touchdowns.

Titan juniors Sam Schuler and Roy Skogerboe connected on a four-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left to close a 41-27 loss.

"The kids didn't quit. I thought the effort was there, just made too many mistakes," Clemenger said.

Next up, the 5-2 (1-1 District A2) Titans host Bellevue East (4-2, 0-1) on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Papillion-La Vista South Football

A series of photos from the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.

1 of 39
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert