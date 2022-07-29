FOOTBALL: Papio South enters season with high expectations

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans have high expectations this fall after finishing 4-6 and losing in the first round of the playoffs in 2021.

“Our 2022 team has put high expectations on themselves,” head coach Tim Clemenger said. “They expect to earn a good playoff seed and make a deep run.”

To get to that next level, Clemenger said he hopes the Titans will improve in the run game on both sides of the ball, and expects improvement from special teams as well.

The offense returns five starters, and the quarterback situation is something Clemenger looks forward to.

“We're excited to see how our quarterback situation will shake out. We have some good options in front of us,” he said.

Junior Sam Schuler -- who Clemenger calls the hardest worker on the team -- is the quarterback listed as likely to play. He was 12-23 for 163 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions as a backup to senior Brady Fitzpatrick, who was 100-182 for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Along with the Titans' starter in the backfield is senior running back Devyn Jones is the returning starter, who Clemenger described as powerful.

“(He) lowers his shoulder and delivers contact -- keeps his feet running,” Clemenger said.

As a sophomore, Jones ran for 5.6 yards per carry with eight touchdowns, and improved to 11 touchdowns and 109.3 rush yards per game last year.

Protecting the quarterback and Jones is an offensive line that returns three senior starters: Henri Supenski, Mike Bonge and Kael Nausler. Senior defensive lineman Josh Meyers also plays on the offensive line, and juniors Aidan Burk and Austin Hurt are likely to play.

Supenski has started at right tackle since his sophomore year, and is described as one of the Titans’ most consistent linemen. Clemenger said he "improves each week, has a very high ceiling and is a great kid."

Supenski also lifts on Papio South’s state-champion powerlifting team and throws shot and discus for the track and field team.

At receiver, the only player listed as likely to play is junior Seth Allen, who “tore up the JV scene.”

Junior tight end Keenan Flannery played in every varsity game last year, and also plays as a power forward on the basketball team.

On the other side of the ball, the defensive line returns two starters, including senior end Ayden Barnby. He is a fast-twitch player with a good get-off and speed off the ball, and has desire.

“(He) wants to be great, receives coaching well, (and is) receptive to feedback and then applies it to his play,” Clemenger said.

Meyers isn’t a returning starter, but is a high character player that his teammates can trust. He'll do "whatever to help his team win" and "won't quit on plays" because he has an "inner drive to be great."

Clemenger called him "one of the hardest workers on the team -- runs sideline to sideline. He is in great shape.”

Senior lineman Matthew Thompson is the second returning starter on the defensive line. Thompson is described as being determined and intelligent, with a near-perfect grade-point average (3.96) along with high football IQ.

“Chip on his shoulder and looking to prove something,” Clemenger said. “Loves the improvement process … understands what to do and how his role fits into the defense.”

Junior Tate Marco is also listed as likely to play, and is “huge” at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds with untapped potential.

At linebacker, seniors Broden Bahl and Carson Brachtel return, though only Bahl started.

Bahl is a physical player who doesn’t shy away from kids who are bigger than him.

“(He) battled a shoulder injury like a champ and never complained,” Clemenger said.

Bahl also has great genetics, with his dad and brother both over 6-foot-5 and his sister, Jordy, who was the No. 1 softball recruit in the nation and just won the national championship at Oklahoma.

Brachtel, meanwhile, is a tough two-year letterwinner who will play alongside Bahl in the center of the Titans’ defense.

Moving into the secondary, Trace Marco is the team’s only three-year letterwinner and plays with toughness.

“(He is) a true football player,” Clemenger said. “(He) has a nose for the football, great in pursuit. One of the top tacklers on the team.”

Marco also has a high ceiling, who began playing as a linebacker as a sophomore, and moved to high safety last year, when he was a force against the pass and run.

Junior cornerbacks Max Niiya and Anthony Jones will take snaps for the Titans this fall, as both recorded varsity experience in 2021.

The Titans will run a multiple defense this year that gave up 29.1 points per game in 2021.

Rounding out the team is junior kicker and punter Christian Campell, who recorded 25 kickoffs last year and was proficient at “sky balls” with pinpoint accuracy. He has yet to attempt a field goal at the varsity level, but was perfect on extra points last year.

Papio South will kick off their season at home on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. against North Platte.

From there, the schedule is Aug. 26 at Fremont, Sept. 2 versus Papillion-La Vista, Sept. 8 at Elkhorn South, Sept. 16 vs. Omaha Burke, Sept. 30 at Omaha South, Oct. 6 vs. Gretna, Oct. 13 at Bellevue East, and Oct. 21 vs. Bellevue West.

"Our senior leadership will be very important to our success this year. We will continue to focus on trust, improvement, toughness, accountability, and a no-quit attitude," Clemenger said.