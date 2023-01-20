FOOTBALL: Papio South's Barnby commits to NJCAA national champions Iowa Western

Papillion-La Vista South senior defensive end Ayden Barnby announced his commitment to reigning NJCAA national champions Iowa Western on Friday.

Barnby was a leader not only on the defensive line, where he racked up 39 total tackles -- 4 for loss -- two sacks, deflected three passes, and both caused and recovered a fumble. The fumble recovery was a key part of a momentum swing in a 29-3 win over their cross-town rival Monarchs.

The six-foot-three senior recovered four fumbles over three seasons at Papio South, which finished 6-4 with a first round playoff loss to Bellevue West to end this season.

Iowa Western was crowned 2022 NJCAA national champions with a dominant 31-0 shut-out win against Hutchinson Community College at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. on Dec. 14.

Seven of the Reivers' top 10 tacklers were sophomores.