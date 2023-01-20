 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL: Papio South's Barnby commits to NJCAA national champions Iowa Western

  • Updated
Ayden Barnby

Papio South senior defensive end Ayden Barnby celebrates a turnover during the Titans' 51-14 win over Omaha Burke on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

 PETER BURTNETT, SARPY COUNTY TIMES

Papillion-La Vista South senior defensive end Ayden Barnby announced his commitment to reigning NJCAA national champions Iowa Western on Friday.

Barnby was a leader not only on the defensive line, where he racked up 39 total tackles -- 4 for loss -- two sacks, deflected three passes, and both caused and recovered a fumble. The fumble recovery was a key part of a momentum swing in a 29-3 win over their cross-town rival Monarchs.

The six-foot-three senior recovered four fumbles over three seasons at Papio South, which finished 6-4 with a first round playoff loss to Bellevue West to end this season.

Ayden Barnby

Papio South senior Ayden Barnby (No. 91) pictured leading the Titans onto the field. Barnby recovered a key fumble in the third quarter of the Titans’ 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.

Iowa Western was crowned 2022 NJCAA national champions with a dominant 31-0 shut-out win against Hutchinson Community College at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. on Dec. 14.

Seven of the Reivers' top 10 tacklers were sophomores.

