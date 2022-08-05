FOOTBALL: Platteview prepares to reach full potential in 2022

The Platteview Trojans main goal in 2022 is to reach the team's full potential, which can only be done by doing the little things right.

“We have been focused on doing everything the right way all the time,” head coach Mark McLauglin said. “We believe that doing those things now will make life a little bit easier as the season progresses.”

In 2021, the Trojans finished 5-4, falling short of the playoffs. Losing 23 seniors, the challenge for the Trojans this year will be faced with a big task of finding replacements.

“Some were starters, some were special teams players, some were culture guys,” McLauglin said. “We have a great senior class, but it isn’t nearly as big as last year’s class. Our focus will need to remain on today. At times we will need a short memory, and we can’t get caught looking at the future.”

The area where the Trojans will need to see immediate growth is on the offensive line, which replaces three seniors.

“We got a little bit reckless with penalties at times last year, which presented some big problems for us down the stretch,” McLaughlin said. “Continuing to develop composure and mental toughness will help us a great deal.”

The other two linemen, seniors Leo Guenther and Charles Crisp who both play on the defensive line, will be players who will stand out for the Trojans.

Senior quarterback and defensive back Jared Kuhl threw 114-193 for 1,379 yards, 11 TDs and four INTs, and ran the ball 73 times for 604 yards and 11 TDs. After 25 total tackles as a sophomore in 2020, Kuhl made just six last year but grabbed two interceptions.

Along with Kuhl in the backfield are fellow seniors Ethan Golda and Cael Wichman, who also play as linebackers on defense. The two combined for 786 yards and six TDs on 168 carries.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Ezra Stewart will be Kuhl’s main target after catching 22 passes for 204 yards, and will have to lead the way as the Trojans replace the production of Dayton Swanson, Eliott Steinhoff and Michael Weibelhaus. The graduates were three of the Trojans’ four leading receivers (Stewart the other), combining for 69 receptions for 952 yards and ten TDs.

The Trojans season will kick off on the road on Friday, Aug. 26, against Falls City at 7 p.m. The rest of the Trojans schedule is home against Lincoln Christian (Sept. 2) and Nebraska City (Sept. 9), at Aurora (Sept. 16), home against Fort Calhoun (Sept. 23) and Roncalli Catholic (Sept. 30), at Concordia (Oct. 7) and Boys Town (Oct. 14), and home against Ashland-Greenwood (Oct. 21).