FOOTBALL: Previewing the first round playoffs for teams in Papillion, Springfield

All of the three teams representing Papillion and Springfield face an uphill battle in their first round playoff matchups Friday night.

The toughest challenge goes to 4-5 Papillion-La Vista, as the Monarchs open at No. 1 Omaha Westside.

But it isn't an impossible challenge. Just last year, after losing their first five games, No. 16 Omaha North turned things around and upset No. 1 Millard South.

This year, Papio lost their first three games, but go into the postseason with decidedly-less momentum than last year's Vikings after losing their final two games.

For the Monarchs, the offense is led by juniors Payton Prestito and Tavien Pirtle.

RB Prestito has 141 carries for 1,069 yards and nine TDs. QB Pirtle has thrown 84-151 for 1,280 yards, 15 TDs and seven INTs.

Sophomore receivers Isaac Paraman and Owen Bogacz, have combined with juniors Eric Ingwerson and Jordan Barrientos for 51 receptions for 857 yards and nine TDs.

Barrientos also has 83 carries for 505 yards and three TDs on the ground.

On defense, Paraman leads with 46 solo tackles. Seniors Josh Robles and John Brase are close behind with 35 and 32 solo tackles, and 15.5 tackles for loss combined.

Leading the team in tackles for loss are Ingwerson and Widdowson, with 11 and 12, respectively. Ingwerson also has 4.5 sacks to lead the Monarchs.

To defeat Westside, the Monarchs will need to prioritize stopping Anthony Rezac. The junior QB is a dual threat, passing for 1,460 yards, 12 TDs and two INTs, while running 98 times for 761 yards and 12 TDs.

The Warriors have scored 363 but have allowed 164. If the Monarchs' defense plays well, and Pirtle and Prestito step up, Papio could have another 16-v-1 shock.

No. 10 Papio South, meanwhile, faces an immediate rematch against No. 7 Bellevue West after a 42-20 loss last Friday.

The Titans weren't able to slow down TBirds QB Danny Kaelin (leads all of Nebraska in passing yards) and fellow juniors, wide receivers Dae'vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris.

Owen Frederick will be the key for Papio South. The senior DB leads the Titans with 29 solo tackles and three INTs, one of which he returned 94 yards for a touchdown in a 55-14 win at Bellevue East.

Senior Matthew Thompson is the biggest threat in the Titans' d-line, racking up 5.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

The offense starts (and often stops) as Devyn Jones does. The senior running back has 146 carries for 972 yards and 16 TDs. Junior Kylan Connor is the second option with 85 carries for 501 yards and six TDs.

Junior QB Sam Schuler is dependable, throwing 110-169 for 1,306 yards and 13 TDs, with just four INTs.

Top target Royceon Skogerboe (33 receptions for 341 yards and four TDs) is also a threat in the return game along with James Mallory (422 return yards combined).

Finally, Springfield's Platteview Trojans play as the 11-seed in C1 against No. 6 Adams Central.

Led by senior QB Jared Kuhl, who broke the school's career passing yards record, the Trojans offense has had some high highs (at least 34 points in all but one of six wins) and low lows (just six combined points in losses at Aurora and Ashland-Greenwood).

Kuhl has 1,352 yards, 15 TDs and just two INTs, and junior Ethan Golda leads the rushing attack with 546 yards and eight TDs, though Kuhl is level (542 yards and eight TDs) on nearly half the carries (100 for Golda, 55 for Kuhl).

Senior Ezra Stewart and junior Dezmond Straatman are the leading receivers, combining for 828 yards and 11 TDs.

On defense, Straatman leads with 34 solo tackles, 9.5 for loss and two INTs, with senior Cael Wichman close behind in solo tackles with 32.

Junior Reed Patera (26 solo tackles, team-high six sacks) is another key contributor.

The Adams Central Patriots offensive strength is the run game, led by senior Hyatt Collins (110 carries for 704 yards and 16 TDs) and junior Nick Conant (88 carries for 653 yards and seven TDs).

Senior Leighton Weber is a threat defensively with 5.5 sacks and 33 solo tackles (10.5 for loss). Kuhl will also need to be aware of junior Jayden Teichmeier, who has four INTs.

Like both Papio teams, Trojans-Patriots will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday.