FOOTBALL: Recapping results for Papillion, Springfield teams last week

Here's a look at how the three high school football teams covered by the Papillion Times fared in last week's competitions:

Papillion-La Vista 36, Omaha Burke 0

The Monarchs (3-3, 2-0 District A4) shutout the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-2) at home on Friday, Sept. 30, racking up four interceptions and 19 tackles for loss, led by seniors John Brase and Levi Widdowson with five each.

On offense, junior Tavien Pirtle was 13-18 for 199 yards, three TDs and one INT. Junior Jordan Barrientos added 140 all-purpose yards and one rushing TD.

Next up, Papio plays at Omaha Central (1-5, 0-1 A4) on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista South 66, Omaha South 8

The Titans (5-1, 1-0 A2) thrashed the Packers (2-4, 0-2), as senior Devyn Jones ran for 144 yards and four TDs, and junior Kylan Connor added 121 yards and one TD. Touchdown runs also came from junior QB Sam Schuler, sophomore Jacob Hippe, freshman Derek Jones and senior Trace Marco.

On defense, sophomore Emmett Minderman intercepted two passes, and the Titans forced two fumbles and blocked a punt.

Next up, the Titans face their toughest test yet at No. 1 Gretna (6-0, 2-0) on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.

Roncalli Catholic 31, Platteview 21

Averaging 32.6 points per game heading into the game, the Trojans (4-2, C1 District 1) were held to just seven first-half points in a ten-point loss to the Crimson Pride (5-1, 2-0).

Senior Jared Kuhl accounted for all the Trojans' offense, throwing 21-38 for 164 yards and two TDs in the air, and running for 69 yards and one TD.

Junior Dezmond Straatman racked up six solo tackles, two for loss on sacks, but the Trojans' defense struggled in the first half, giving up 24 points. Straatman caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Ben Alexander on a fake punt late in the third quarter.