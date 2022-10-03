FOOTBALL: Recapping results for Papillion, Springfield teams last week

Here's a look at how the three high school football teams covered by the Papillion Times fared in last week's competitions:
Papillion-La Vista 36, Omaha Burke 0
The Monarchs (3-3, 2-0 District A4) shutout the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-2) at home on Friday, Sept. 30, racking up four interceptions and 19 tackles for loss, led by seniors John Brase and Levi Widdowson with five each.
On offense, junior Tavien Pirtle was 13-18 for 199 yards, three TDs and one INT. Junior Jordan Barrientos added 140 all-purpose yards and one rushing TD.
Next up, Papio plays at Omaha Central (1-5, 0-1 A4) on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
Keegan Flannery.jpg
Papio South tight end Keenan Flannery (No. 41) runs with the ball during the Titans' 35-19 win at Fremont on Friday, Aug. 26.
Papio South wide receiver Reece Kircher (No. 81 wearing black) breaks up a potential interception by Papio DB Travis Hines II (No. 6) during the second quarter of the Titans 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Papio South tight end Keenan Flannery (No. 41) runs with the ball during the Titans' 35-19 win at Fremont on Friday, Aug. 26.
RANDY SPEER, FREMONT TRIBUNE
Reece Kircher
Papio South wide receiver Reece Kircher (No. 81 wearing black) breaks up a potential interception by Papio DB Travis Hines II (No. 6) during the second quarter of the Titans 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Papio students
The Papio student section watches in the background during the third quarter of the Monarchs 29-3 loss to Papio South on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Travis Hines
Monarchs defensive back Travis Hines II (No. 6) attempts to make an interception during the second quarter of the Monarchs’ 29-3 loss to Papio South on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Monarchs students
The Papillion-La Vista student section celebrates after the Monarchs scored the first points of the game on a field goal in their 29-3 loss to Papio South on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Line of scrimmage
The Papio South offensive line (left, in black) faces down the Papio defensive line during the Titans 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Payton Prestito
Monarchs junior running back Payton Prestito (No. 21, with ball) breaks through on a run during the first quarter of Papio’s 29-3 loss to Papio South on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Tavien Pirtle
Monarchs junior quarterback Tavien Pirtle (No. 2) passes during Papio’s 29-3 loss to the Titans on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Papillion-La Vista South 66, Omaha South 8
The Titans (5-1, 1-0 A2) thrashed the Packers (2-4, 0-2), as senior Devyn Jones ran for 144 yards and four TDs, and junior Kylan Connor added 121 yards and one TD. Touchdown runs also came from junior QB Sam Schuler, sophomore Jacob Hippe, freshman Derek Jones and senior Trace Marco.
Papio South running back Devyn Jones (middle, green gloves) receives a handoff from quarterback Sam Schuler (right) during the second quarter of the Titans' 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Papio South running back Devyn Jones (middle, green gloves) receives a handoff from quarterback Sam Schuler (right) during the second quarter of the Titans’ 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
A series of photos from the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Aidan Payne
Papio South senior Aidan Payne pursues North Platte kick returner Jayse Powell during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Black Hole
Papio South student section, 'The Black Hole,' during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Caiden Fredrick
Papio South senior Caiden Fredrick (No. 89) punts during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Sideline
Papio South sideline during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Defense key 4th down stop
The Papio South defense makes a key fourth down spot in the fourth quarter of the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Devyn Jones linebacker
Papio South senior running back/linebacker Devyn Jones looks to the sideline during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
D-line
The Papio South defensive line during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Kennan Flannery
Papio South junior tight end Kennan Flannery is tackled into the endzone during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Max Niya and Ben Shafer
Papio South junior cornerback Max Niya (middle) and sophomore Ben Shafer pursue North Platte quarterback Caden Joneson during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Offensive line
Papio South offensive line during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Papio South prep
The Papio South prep band performs before the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Royceon Skogerbee
Papio South junior wide receiver Royceon Skogerbee (left, No. 12) breaks a tackle during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Sam Schuler
Papio South junior quarterback Sam Schuler throws the ball during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Team tackle
Papio South players team up to tackle North Platte running back Brock Roblee (No. 42) during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Tim Clemenger
Papio South head coach Tim Clemenger talks to a referee during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Titans huddle before kickoff
Papio South huddles before kickoff of their 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Titans offense
The Papio South offense receives signals from the sideline during their 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Trace Marco celebrates
Papio South senior Trace Marco celebrates a tackle for loss during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Tyler Miller and Ben McClung
Papio South's Tyler Miller (No. 14) and Ben McClung (No. 25) celebrate a tackle in kickoff coverage during the Titans' 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Win
Papio South celebrates their 35-21 win at home against North Platte on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Bryson Bahl
Papillion La-Vista South's Bryson Bahl attempts to catch a pass while defended by North Platte's Jackson Creel on Friday, Aug. 19.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Devyn Jones
Papillion La-Vista South's Devyn Jones runs the ball in for a touchdown while defended by North Platte's Kolten Tilford on Friday, Aug. 19.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Royceon Skogerboe
Papillion La-Vista South's Royceon Skogerboe is tackled by North Platte's Trevor Crisman on Friday, Aug. 19.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Sam Schuler
Papillion La-Vista South's Sam Schuler throws the ball while avoiding a tackle by North Platte's Logan Chitty on Friday, Aug. 19.
KATY COWELL OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Aidan Payne
North Platte's Eli Broman stiff-arms Papillion La-Vista South's Aidan Payne on Friday, Aug. 19.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Titans fumble recovery
The Titans defense and coaches celebrate after recovering a fumble in the third quarter of their 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Papio South students
The Black Hole, Papio South’s student section, celebrates during the fourth quarter of the Titans’ 29-3 win over the cross-town rival Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Broden Bahl
Papio South senior middle linebacker Broden Bahl (No. 23) celebrates a tackle for loss late in the Titans’ 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Reece Kircher
Papio South wide receiver Reece Kircher (No. 81 wearing black) breaks up a potential interception by Papio DB Travis Hines II (No. 6) during the second quarter of the Titans 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Devyn Jones
Papio South running back Devyn Jones (middle, green gloves) receives a handoff from quarterback Sam Schuler (right) during the second quarter of the Titans’ 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Line of scrimmage
The Papio South offensive line (left, in black) faces down the Papio defensive line during the Titans 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Ayden Barnby
Papio South senior Ayden Barnby (No. 91) pictured leading the Titans onto the field. Barnby recovered a key fumble in the third quarter of the Titans’ 29-3 win over the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Trace Marco
Papio South’s Trace Marco (middle, No. 43 wearing black) runs with the ball during a 38-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the Titans’ 29-3 win over their rival Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2.
Peter Burtnett
Ayden Barnby
Papio South senior DE Ayden Barnby (No. 91) celebrates one of the Titans' five turnovers forced in their 51-14 win over Omaha Burke on Friday, Sept. 16.
Peter Burtnett
Papio South students
The Black Hole, Papio South's student section, decked out in a patriotic them before their Homecoming game against Omaha Burke on Friday, Sept. 16. The Titans won 51-14.
Peter Burtnett
Royceon Skogerboe
Papio South WR/DB Royeceon Skogerboe (No. 12) runs with the ball during the Titans' 51-14 win over Omaha Burke on Friday, Sept. 16.
Peter Burtnett
Trace Marco
Papio South senior RB/LB Trace Marco (No. 43 celebrates a tackle for loss during the Titans' 51-14 win over Omaha Burke on Friday, Sept. 16.
Peter Burtnett
Devyn Jones
Papio South senior Devyn Jones (No. 2) celebrates a tackle for loss during the Titans’ 51-14 win over Omaha Burke on Friday, Sept. 16.
Peter Burtnett
Devyn Jones
Papio South senior Devyn Jones (No. 33) runs with the ball during the Titans' 51-14 win over Omaha Burke on Friday, Sept. 16.
Peter Burtnett
Roncalli Catholic 31, Platteview 21
Averaging 32.6 points per game heading into the game, the Trojans (4-2, C1 District 1) were held to just seven first-half points in a ten-point loss to the Crimson Pride (5-1, 2-0).
Senior Jared Kuhl accounted for all the Trojans' offense, throwing 21-38 for 164 yards and two TDs in the air, and running for 69 yards and one TD.
Junior Dezmond Straatman racked up six solo tackles, two for loss on sacks, but the Trojans' defense struggled in the first half, giving up 24 points. Straatman caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Ben Alexander on a fake punt late in the third quarter.
After the loss, the Trojans play at Concordia (1-5, 0-2) on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
Platteview students
The Platteview student section celebrates during the Trojans’ 48-13 win over Nebraska City on Friday, Sept. 9.
Platteview DBs Alex Draper (No. 3) and Dezmond Straatman (No. 26) pursue Nebraska City WR Kalan Fritch during the Trojans 48-13 win over the Pioneers on Friday, Sept. 9. Draper also scored a pair of receiving touchdowns, and Straatman caught one as well.
Alex Draper (wearing blue) falls on a fumble given up by RB Baylor Poston (No. 3) and QB Austin Sterling (No. 12) on a pitch during the first quarter of Platteview’s 48-13 win over Nebraska City on Friday, Sept. 9.
The Platteview student section celebrates during the Trojans’ 48-13 win over Nebraska City on Friday, Sept. 9.
Peter Burtnett
Alex Draper and Dezmond Straatman
Platteview DBs Alex Draper (No. 3) and Dezmond Straatman (No. 26) pursue Nebraska City WR Kalan Fritch during the Trojans 48-13 win over the Pioneers on Friday, Sept. 9. Draper also scored a pair of receiving touchdowns, and Straatman caught one as well.
Peter Burtnett
Alex Draper
Alex Draper (wearing blue) falls on a fumble given up by RB Baylor Poston (No. 3) and QB Austin Sterling (No. 12) on a pitch during the first quarter of Platteview’s 48-13 win over Nebraska City on Friday, Sept. 9.
Peter Burtnett
Dezmond Straatman breaks
Platteview wide receiver Dezmond Straatman (No. 26, with ball) breaks a tackle during the Trojans’ 48-13 win over Nebraska City on Friday, Sept. 9.
Peter Burtnett
Dezmond Straatman runs
Platteview wide receiver Dezmond Straatman (No. 26, with ball) runs towards the endzone during the Trojans’ 48-13 win over Nebraska City on Friday, Sept. 9.
Peter Burtnett
Draper fumble recovery
Platteview DB Alex Draper (No. 3) celebrates a fumble recovery late in the first quarter of the Trojans’ 48-13 win over Nebraska City on Friday, Sept. 9.