Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South and Platteview all had their seasons come to an end with loss in the first round of the state playoffs Friday, Oct. 28.

Against No. 1 Omaha Westside, the Monarchs (4-7) fell 59-21.

In a rematch of last week's game, Papio South (6-4) lost by the exact same score (42-20) to No. 7 Bellevue West, this time in Bellevue.

C1 Platteview (6-4) traveled out to Hastings to face Adams Central, losing 29-14.

