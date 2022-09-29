FOOTBALL: TBirds will need to protect the ball, make stops against Gretna

The top two teams in District A-2 face off Friday as No. 2 Gretna hosts No. 7 Bellevue West in a first-time clash between the two favorites to win the district.

Papio South (4-1) might have something to say about that, but for now the Dragons (5-0, 1-0 A-2) and Thunderbirds (4-2, 1-0) stand atop the district.

Gretna has looked every part the defending champions, especially on offense, outscoring opponents 228-48.

Leading their high-powered offensive attack is Oklahoma State quarterback commit Zane Flores. The senior signal caller is 83-118 for 959 yards, 12 TDs and two INTs.

Fellow senior Tyson Boganowski is Flores’ favorite target, catching 22 passes for 206 yards and two TDs. Behind in receptions (18) but ahead in yardage (214) is senior tight end Caleb Schnell, who caught a 50-yard TD pass in a 63-9 win over Bellevue East last Friday.

Seniors Colin Sims and Joe Roll have combined for 24 receptions for 329 yards and five TDs, while other TD catches have come from senior Blayke Moore (2) and juniors Isaiah Weber, Michael Scheef and Alex Wilcoxson.

Weber is the Dragons’ bell-cow on the ground, running 67 times for 591 yards (fifth in Class A) and eight TDs. Flores has run the ball 18 times for 73 yards and a score, while seniors Riley Egenberger and Justin Myers have 13 carries each for 196 yards and three TDs combined.

Going up against that high-powered offense, Bellevue West will need to be at their best on defense. So far this season, the TBirds’ defense has allowed 168 points through six games, giving up 56 points to Omaha Westside and 35 to Kearney in their two losses.

The TBirds defense has created 13 turnovers (eight INTs, five fumbles), led by senior Donnovan Whitfield with two INTs - and nearly a third when he broke up the potential game-tying two-point conversion in a 28-26 win over Omaha North - and a fumble recovery.

Senior middle linebacker Jdyn Bullion leads the team with 50 total tackles (32 solo) and five TFLs, along with 2.5 sacks. Junior Asher Jenkins is ahead with three sacks and 7.5 TFLs, and third on the team with 35 total tackles (23 solo).

Along with Bullion and Jenkins, seniors Nate Hudec and Calvin Easterling will be key defenders for the TBirds against the Dragons, bringing in 42 solo tackles and 5.5 TFLs.

On the other side of the ball, the TBirds offense is averaging 535.8 all-purpose yards and 42 points per game but will face a stingy Gretna defense.

The Dragons have been more efficient at creating turnovers, racking up 18 (10 INTs, eight fumble recoveries) as junior DB Alex Runge leads the way with three INTs and two fumble recoveries (one forced).

Bellevue West’s offense has turned the ball over 11 times this season (six INTs, five fumbles lost), including five in their 35-34 loss to Kearney on Friday, Sept. 14.

Moore and Wilcoxson have also been getting the job done on defense, intercepting two passes each, while Moore has a fumble recovery.

Senior outside linebacker Ethan Stuhr and middle linebacker Myers have led the defense, combining for 50 total tackles (21 solo) and three TFLs.

Egenberger, Moore, his twin brother Brayden, DE Korver Demma and Weber each have at least 15 total tackles, and Demma and Brayden Moore have five TFLs combined. Senior Harrison Weber leads the Dragons with five TFLs by himself.

For the Bellevue West offense, junior quarterback Danny Kaelin leads all of Nebraska in passing yards with 1767, and has thrown for 19 TDs and six INTs.

Junior receivers Isaiah McMorris and Dae’Vonn Hall have combined for 72 receptions for 1272 yards and 15 TDs, while senior Kyrell Jordan has 22 receptions for 338 yards and four TDs.

On the ground, senior Gio Contreras leads the way with 79 carries for 509 yards and 10 TDs, while junior Clayton Gauff has added 208 yards and four TDs on 30 carries.

But the TBirds will have to clean up the turnover problem to have a chance to outscore the Dragons on Friday in the first-ever matchup between the two teams.